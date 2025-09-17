The MIT discusses with the top management of the Italian Port Authorities
Meeting on the government's strategic vision for the sector and port reform
Roma
September 17, 2025
In a note, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport
announced that it had held a meeting with the Presidents and
Extraordinary commissioners of the Port System Authorities,
chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs
Infrastructure and Transport Matteo Salvini with the Deputy Minister
Edoardo Rixi, and focused on the government's strategic vision for
the sector, infrastructure and digital investments,
development of intermodality and integrated logistics,
in addition to the need for close cooperation between
institutions and territories.
The ministry specified that it was investigated in depth
port reform in progress, as a tool to strengthen
the efficiency and competitiveness of the national system.
