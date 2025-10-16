HMM invests $2.8 billion in the construction of 12 13,000 TEU containerships and two VLCCs

The South Korean shipping company HMM has formalized a
Huge investment of 4,027 billion won (2.82 billion
to order 12 new 13,000 TEU containerships from the
total value of about 3,500 billion won and two ships
Very Large Crude Carrier tank with a total value of over 400
billion won. Eight container carriers will be built by HD
Hyundai Heavy Industries, which will also build the two VLCCs, and
four from Hanwha Ocean. The new full containers produced by the
South Korean shipbuilding companies will be able to be powered by
liquefied natural gas. HMM specified that the new units
will be taken delivery by April 2029.
For the South Korean shipping company, this is the most
significant order issued since 2018, the year in which it ordered 20
ships, including 12 container ships of 23,000 TEUs and eight of 14,000 TEUs
(
of 4
June 2018). In the container carrier segment, the
continued in 2021 and 2023 with lower value orders
respectively for the construction of 12 ships of 13,000 TEUs and
Nine ships of 9,000 TEUs
(
of 29
June 2021 and 14
February 2023).