DP World will build and operate a multimodal terminal in Uzbekistan

Dubai-based terminal operator group DP World has signed an agreement
with Tashkent Invest, a company of the municipal administration
of the Uzbek capital, to build and operate a terminal
multimodal in the Yangi Avlod Special Industrial Zone, near
Tashkent. The agreement provides for the creation of the new company
DP World Tashkent LLC 85% owned by DP World and 15% by
Tashkent Invest and a total investment of over 288 million
of dollars in the project that will be carried out in three phases.
The new terminal will cover an area of about 82 hectares. The
first phase, which will be completed by the end of the year
2026-27 financial year, provides for the construction of a
with an annual capacity of 150,000 TEU containers and
of warehouses for a total of 63,000 square meters, with the possibility of
to build an additional 163,000 square meters of warehouses in the phases
Subsequent.