Saipem has been awarded a new offshore contract of approximately $1.5 billion in Turkey

Italy's Saipem has been awarded a new contract
offshore from Turkish Petroleum OTC for the third phase of the
development of the Sakarya gas field in Turkey. The value of the
contract, signed as part of the "Gastech" fair in
course in Milan in the presence of the Turkish Minister of Energy and Energy.
Natural Resources, Alparslan Bayraktar, amounts to about 1.5 billion
of dollars. Sakarya is the largest gas field
offshore natural natural discovered in Turkey and is located at about 170
kilometers from the coast of Filyos, Zonguldak. The third phase of
development includes a new floating production unit
(FPU) is fed by 27 wells located in Sakarya fields
and Amasra, connected with a new trunkline to the ground system
located in Filyos, on Turkey's Black Sea coast.
The activities assigned to Saipem include engineering,
the Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of
eight rigid flowlines and a Gas Export Pipeline (GEP) with a diameter of
of 24 inches, about 183 kilometers long connecting the field
offshore, at a maximum depth of 2,200 meters, in Filyos.
The total duration of the contract is about three years,
while the offshore campaign will be conducted in 2027 by the
pipe-laying vessel Castorone by Saipem.
Saipem has successfully completed the first phase of the project
development of the Sakarya field, assigned to her in 2021, and is completing
the activities related to the second phase awarded in 2023.