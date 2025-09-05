Last July, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +3.8%

Last July, the
goods passed through the port of Ravenna, with an increase of
+3.8% on July 2024, of which 2.05 million tons of cargo
on unloading (+2.5%) and 314 thousand tons of cargo on board
(+13,2%). In the various goods sector, the following have been handled:
a total of 479 thousand tons of conventional goods (-22.7%),
200 thousand tons of goods in containers (+25.4%) with a
handling of containers equal to 19 thousand TEUs (+37.2%) and 169 thousand
tons of rolling stock (+0.4%). In the dry bulk sector, the
traffic rose by +5.5% to 930 thousand tons, while in
That of liquid bulk oil products have grown
by +70.3% to 451 thousand tons and other liquid cargoes
fell by -26.3% to 133 thousand tons. In July 2025, the
cruise traffic was 49 thousand passengers (-9.2%).
In the first seven months of 2025, the port of call
handled 15.69 million tons of goods globally, with a
increase of +5.4% over the same period of last year,
of which 3.46 million tonnes of conventional goods (-5.2%),
1.43 million tons of containerized cargo (+6.8%),
971 thousand tons of rolling stock (-8.4%), 6.63 million tons
of dry bulk (+10.0%) and 3.19 million tons of bulk
liquid (+13.7%). In the passenger segment, cruise passengers are
127 thousand (-10.8%).
According to initial estimates, the Port System Authority
of the North-Central Adriatic Sea believes that in August 2025
the total traffic of goods was over 2.3 million
tons, up +16.1% on August 2024, with significant
increases in the volumes of liquid (+114.7%) and solid agri-food
(+24.7%), building materials (+27.3%), fertilizers
(+9.1%), petroleum products (+88.4%) and other miscellaneous goods
(+630,1%). On the other hand, volumes of liquid chemicals are down
(-29.4%), solid mineral fuels (-26.4%) and
metallurgical (-8.9%). Goods on trailers are up slightly
(+0.4%) and the number of trailers (+7.8%), while there are
reduction in containerized goods both in relation to tons
handled (-23.6%) and TEUs (-23.4%).