Shell will supply liquefied biomethane to Hapag-Lloyd's container ships

The German container shipping company Hapag-Lloyd
has signed an agreement with Shell Western LNG of the Shell Group, in
in force immediately, for the supply of liquefied biomethane to ships
of the German maritime carrier which is based on the collaboration
launched in 2023 to accelerate decarbonisation with the deployment of
of alternative marine fuels
(
of 27
February
2023). Hapag-Lloyd highlighted that biomethane is
A drop-in fuel that allows gas-powered dual-fuel vessels
of its fleet to be able to switch to the
renewable fuels without any modification to equipment.
Shell currently makes liquefied biomethane available in
22 strategic points of its global gas bunkering network
liquefied natural.