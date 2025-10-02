A delegation from Maersk at the container terminal of the Grendi group at the Canal Port of Cagliari

The Grendi Group announced the visit of a delegation from the
Danish shipping company Maersk to its own terminal
MITO (Mediterranean Intermodal Terminal Operator) in the port of
Cagliari to which it was renewed last July for twenty
years the duration of the concession contract
(
of 14
July
2025). At the center of the comparison of the two companies
the development of traffic to North Africa and the achievement of
of a significant milestone: over 100 ro-ro ships operated by
Grendi for Maersk traffic to and from Tunisia, a solution
which has been active since November 2023.
The delegation of the Danish company was made up of the top management
for the areas of South-West Europe (France, Spain,
Portugal, Morocco, Algeria and Tunisia) and South-East Europe (Italy,
Greece, Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Serbia and
Slovenia), including the managing directors Emilio De La Cruz and
Alessandro Maldina. She was welcomed by the CEO of
Grendi Maritime Transport, Antonio Musso, who shared a
presentation of the group's activities and the most
recent developments.
The delegation visited the operational areas on the quay
assisting in ship loading operations with the
that characterizes the offer of the Grendi group. The visit
also involved the yards of MITO, the group's container terminal
Grendi hub of the line of international connections from the Port
Cagliari canal that during 2024 has moved over
150,000 TEU. The visit to the Grendi logistics hub also included
the warehouses managed by M.A. Grendi Società Benefit, or
the areas used for the storage and distribution of last
mile of goods in the central south of the island.