In the port of Naples, the Coast Guard has detained the bulk carrier Tanais Dream.

In the port of Naples, the Coast Guard has placed in a state of
Tanais Dream
bulk carrier stopped due to serious irregularities
on board concerning violations of international standards on
protection of human life at sea. The bulk carrier, which
it transports grain, flies the flag of Belize and has a crew
all of Russian nationality.
The detention order was issued by the Port Unit
State Control at the end of a long and complex activity in
edge. In particular, a thorough inspection revealed
serious hygiene deficiencies in crew cabins, public spaces and
entertainment venues, lack of the necessary provisions of
to face the next voyage, presence of insects in
kitchen, rooms with provisions and canteens. In addition,
serious impairments to the
heating/ventilation of crew cabins, absence of
certifications of the ship's cook, machinery spaces with
copious leaks from on-board and engine generators
as well as various discrepancies in maritime matters
security, as well as the requirements prescribed by the main
international conventions on the safety of navigation and for
the prevention of marine pollution.
In the coming days, under the direct responsibility of
of the flag state of Belize, the Tanais Dream shall
be subjected to the technical and documentary checks necessary to
ensure their safety. Only later did the Guard team
Coastal, under the orders of Rear Admiral Gaetano Angora, commander
of the port of Naples and maritime director of Campania, will return
on board for further inspection and, if successful,
will authorize the departure of the ship. In addition, the commander and
the owner of the detained bulk carrier shall be subject to the
payment of an amount of approximately 4,000 euros for the payment of a
administrative sanction and for additional charges related to the detention
administrative unit.
Since the beginning of the year, there have already been 37 foreign units
subject to control by the local Port State nucleus
Control.