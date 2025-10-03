The refinancing of the capital structure of the Setramar group has been completed

The Setramar Group has announced a further step in its
development path with the finalization of a refinancing
of its financial structure through the issuance of senior
secured notes subscribed by PGIM, one of the leading investors
institutional at a global level. Today the Setramar group moves
six million tons of dry goods per year in the port of
Ravenna, with the aim of exceeding seven million tons
in the next three years. The 2025-2029 business plan provides for a
substantial growth of the business accompanied by investments in
A plan of 30 million euros for new warehouses
equipped with overhead cranes, reinforcement of railway connections
in the terminals and the renewal of ground equipment (cranes
quay, lifting and horizontal transport equipment).
Setramar highlighted that the refinancing operation
"represents an important sign of confidence on the part of the
market, as proof of the solidity of the company's growth plan
company, which already counts on the full support of
majority shareholder Davidson Kempner and One33, its
operating partner for investments in Italy. Involvement
of global investment companies - ha
underlined the company - is a further recognition of the
centrality of Ravenna as a reference hub in traffic
of dry bulk at national and European level".
"This operation - explained the CEO
of the Setramar group, Carlo Merli - represents a crucial step
for our growth path and also constitutes a further
confirmation of the solidity of our business plan and the
trust that our shareholders and the market place in us. The
our development program provides for the consolidation of the
presence of Setramar in the port of Ravenna and in the Adriatic, where today
We operate with four terminals and two service companies. The
Our objectives are clear: to invest in infrastructure where
it is necessary to renew, to increase the capacity
of our services and continue to generate value for the territory
and for our partners, while strengthening the role of our partners
strategic port of Ravenna in the Mediterranean".
The Setramar group was assisted in the transaction by
Mediobanca and the law firms Linklaters and Clifford Chance. PGIM
she was supported by the Ashurst law firm.