Danilo Ricci has been appointed managing director of Tarros Line
He has held various positions in Italy and abroad within the group
La Speziia
September 23, 2025
Danilo Ricci has been appointed managing director of Tarros
Line, the shipping and logistics company of the Tarros group.
Specifying that Ricci has accompanied the development of the company
during the strategic phases of expansion in the Mediterranean and that,
During his career, he has held various positions in
Italy and abroad, contributing to the creation of structures
operational and commercial operations of the group, Alberto Musso, president and
CEO of the Tarros group, highlighted that "the
knowledge of the markets, the experience gained within the
of the company and the great professionalism gained over the course
Danilo Ricci the ideal figure to lead Tarros
Line towards new developments».
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher