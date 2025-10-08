testata inforMARE
LinnkedInTwitterFacebook
INDUSTRY
ABB sells its robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. for $5.4 billion
ABB Robotics employs around 7,000 people
Zurigo/Tokyo
October 8, 2025
The Swiss group ABB, which operates in the of electrification and automation, has signed an agreement binding to sell its robotics division to the Japanese SoftBank Group Corp. for nearly $5.4 billion. The transaction, which will have to be approved by several authorities including those of the EU, China and the US, expected to be completed in the second half of 2015 next year.

ABB Robotics currently employs around 7,000 people and in 2024 the division recorded a turnover of 2.3 billion of dollars, accounting for approximately 7% of the total ABB Group revenues.

ABB had previously communicated its intention to implement the Spin-off of the robotics division into a company listed on the Stock Exchange. ABB Chairman Peter Veser explained why it was then decided not to proceed with the spin-off: "SoftBank's offer," he said, "is has been carefully evaluated by the Board of Directors and the steering committee and comparison with our initial intention of a spin-off. It reflects the strengths for a long time end of the division and the sale will create a value for ABB's shareholders".

"ABB and SoftBank - added the CEO of ABB, Morten Wierod - share the same vision: the world is Entering a new era of intelligence-based robotics and believe that the division and supply in the robotics of SoftBank can together best shape this era. ABB Robotics will benefit from the combination of its cutting-edge technology and its deep expertise in the industry with SoftBank's cutting-edge expertise in artificial intelligence, robotics and computer science new generation. This will allow the company to strengthen and expand its position as a technology leader in his sector". "SoftBank's Next Frontier - underlined in this regard the president and director SoftBank Group Corp.'s Managing Director, Masayoshi Son - is physical artificial intelligence. Together with ABB Robotics, we will combine World-class technologies and talent under our vision to merge the super artificial intelligence and the robotics, driving a revolutionary evolution that will push humanity forward".
PORTS
New US tariffs will have a strong impact on containerized imports into the US in the coming months
Washington
National Retail Federation and Hackett Associates forecasts
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In 2024, freight transported by rail by the Spanish company RENFE Mercancías decreased by -12.0%.
Madrid
The financial year ended with a net loss of -32.2 million euros
SHIPPING
ZIM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels
Haifa
The new US tariffs will take effect on October 14th.
TRUCKING
Federlogistica calls for acceptance and implementation of the regulation on waiting times for heavy vehicles.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Ten European rail associations call for acceleration of TEN-T network completion
Brussels
The need to ensure sufficient funding for the implementation of interoperable systems at European level was highlighted
MARITIME SERVICES
SAAM Towage to Complete Acquisition of Entire Share Capital in Colombia's Intertug
Santiago
An agreement was signed to obtain the remaining 30%
SHIPPING
PORTS
Port of Salerno: Work resumes to complete the "Porta Ovest"
Naples/Rome
Cuccaro appointed special commissioner of the Central Tyrrhenian Port Authority. Annunziata resigns.
SHIPYARDS
Renewal of concession for Croatian shipyard Iskra Shipyard
Sebenico
The naval-mechanical plant will be expanded to an area of 11,000 square meters
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +10.9%
Ravenna
Bulk cargo is on the rise. Miscellaneous cargo is on the decline.
ASSOCIATIONS
Federlogistica has established its own representation in the Iberian Peninsula
Genoa
It will support Italian entrepreneurs operating in Spain
MARITIME SERVICES
Boluda acquires Royal Boskalis' towage and salvage operations in Australia and Papua New Guinea.
Valencia
Transaction valued at $640 million
LEGISLATION
ESPO urges IMO States to formally adopt the Net-Zero Framework
Brussels
The association also urges the EU Commission to align European standards
PORTS
The Port of Los Angeles plans to build a new container terminal.
Los Angeles
Invitation to submit expressions of interest
PORTS
SHIPPING
ONE will not charge surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Singapore
They will be applied starting from October 14th
INDUSTRY
Fincantieri and Aeronautical Service sign agreement for the use of composite materials in the naval, civil, and military sectors.
Trieste
PORTS
Genoa Port Terminal concession renewal approved until 2054
Genoa
The terminal's operating conditions have been redefined, bringing them back to the multipurpose function, in compliance with the ruling of the Council of State and the PRP
FREIGHT TERMINALS
PSA Italia-Logtainer and Rail Hub Milano-Medlog have submitted offers to manage the Interporto Padova intermodal terminal.
Padua
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Chinese seaports increased by 4.5% last month.
Beijing
Containers amounted to 27.7 million TEUs (+6.8%)
PORTS
The Netherlands is referring to the Court of Justice of the European Union the question of whether to entrust seafarers or dock workers with the lashing operations on smaller container ships.
PORTS
In the second quarter, container traffic handled by Eurokai terminals grew by +16.4%
Hamburg
Significant growth of 16.1% in Germany. In Italy (Contship), volumes increased by 5.2%.
SHIPPING
China enacted regulation in response to US taxes on Chinese-owned and -built vessels
Beijing
The new rules include the possibility of introducing similar countermeasures
ACCIDENTS
New attack on ships transiting the Gulf of Aden
Southampton
UKMTO announced that a fire broke out on a vessel hit by a shell
ITS Costruttori, il corso di alta formazione per entrare nel mondo di Fincantieri
Carnival closes its best quarter ever
CRUISES
Carnival closes its best quarter ever
Miami
The American cruise group announces a further strengthening of the growth trend in bookings
CRUISES
Marella Cruises sells Fincantieri slots for two new cruise ships to TUI Cruises.
Hannover/Trieste
With a gross tonnage of 160,000 tons, they will be larger than the units originally planned
PORTS
GNV-Portitalia bridge agreement on lashing operations in the ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese
Palermo
The direct intervention of the AdSP commissioner Tardino was crucial - explain Filt, Fit and Uilt
SHIPPING
HMM will not introduce surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese ships
Seoul
The company will not modify scheduled services that stop in the United States
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
GATX Rail Europe signs sale-leaseback agreement with DB Cargo to purchase 6,000 railcars
Vienna
The transaction will be completed by the end of this year.
PORTS
FINANCING
India launches nearly $8 billion package to support its shipbuilding and maritime sectors
New Delhi
Shipyard production capacity expected to increase to 4.5 million gross tonnage per year
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in French ports fell by -0.4%.
Paris
Dry bulk and rolling bulk trades are declining. Container and liquid bulk trades are growing.
MARINAS
Antin Infrastructure Partners to acquire UK's leading marina operator
Paris/London/New York
It will take over ownership from British private equity firm LDC
CRUISES
Royal Caribbean agrees with Meyer Turku to build Icon ships for a decade
Miami
Order confirmed for a fifth Icon cruise ship and option placed on a seventh unit of the same series
SHIPPING
Maersk announces it will not apply surcharges for new US tariffs on Chinese vessels
Copenhagen
The company assures that it will not make any changes to its services
SHIPYARDS
Cochin Shipyard and KSOE enter into strategic collaboration in shipbuilding sector
New Delhi
The creation of approximately two thousand direct jobs is expected
LOGISTICS
DHL will resume freight shipments from Germany to the United States for corporate customers.
Bonn
They had been suspended due to the removal in the USA of the "de minimis" threshold for goods with a value of less than 800 dollars.
ENVIRONMENT
World Business Council for Sustainable Development Statement in Support of the IMO Net-Zero Framework
NEWS
Ancona: Tax fraud in the shipbuilding sector
Ancona
Over €2.3 million in non-existent tax credits seized
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
CMA CGM buys British rail freight operator Freightliner
Birmingham
The transaction will be completed in early 2026
PORTS
Containerized cargo at the port of Algeciras decreased by -9.4% last month
Algeciras
The 20-foot containers handled were 399 thousand (-0.7%)
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italferr participates in Europe's largest railway electrification contract
Rome
Activities within the Rail Baltica project
PORTS
Freight traffic increased in the ports of Barcelona and Valencia in August
Barcelona/Valencia
In the first eight months of 2025, decreases of -1.6% and -0.3% respectively were recorded
LOGISTICS
In the June-August quarter, FedEx express courier revenues increased by +3.1%
Memphis
An average of 16.8 million express shipments were handled per day (+3.5%)
INFRASTRUCTURE
Breakthrough in the exploratory tunnel of the Brenner Base Tunnel
Milan/Rome
At 64 kilometers, it will be the longest underground railway connection in the world.
SHIPYARDS
Tender launched for privatization of Croatian shipyard 3. MAJ Rijeka 1905
Zagreb
The starting bid is 6.66 million euros.
SHIPPING
To decarbonize, shipping should join forces with other hard-to-abate sectors
London
This is highlighted by a report by Accelleron which believes that a critical mass of demand is necessary to overcome a stalemate phase.
SHIPPING
COSCO Reassures Customers on Impact of New U.S. Tariffs on Chinese Vessels
Shanghai
We - the Chinese company assured - will maintain competitive freight rates and surcharges.
SHIPPING
Shipping is still far from the target of 5-10% of fuel used coming from scalable, zero-emission sources by 2030
Copenhagen
The need to introduce incentives was underlined
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Spain's Boluda acquires Transfesa's intermodal rail freight services.
Valencia
The agreement also includes industrial services, railway maintenance and shunting activities and intermodal terminals.
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
PORTS
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
Baku
Agreement with the Azerbaijani oil group SOCAR
TRUCKING
German and Austrian trailer manufacturers challenge EU regulation to reduce truck environmental impact
Berlin/Brussels
They denounce that its application leads to an increase in traffic volumes and therefore emissions.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Venice Marghera station has been equipped with a track compliant with European TEN-T standards
Venice
A 740-meter freight track has been opened.
SHIPPING
World Shipping Council introduces Cargo Safety Program to prevent ship fires
Washington
It is based on artificial intelligence and traditional goods inspections
SHIPYARDS
Rheinmetall to enter naval shipbuilding sector by acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen
Bremen
Lürssen Group to focus on megayacht production
FINANCING
The British government is investing half a billion pounds to reduce shipping emissions.
London
Private investments of 700 million expected
SHIPPING
HMM signs new 10-year contract with Vale for iron ore transport
Seoul
It is worth around $310 million.
PORTS
The Campania Port Authority reaches an agreement with UNIPORT and Assiterminal
Naples
The regional tax - highlights the port authority - risks undermining the competitiveness of ports
PUBLICATIONS
IAPH and WCO publish updated guidelines on cooperation between customs and port authorities
Tokyo/Brussels
Contributed by the World Shipping Council
SHIPPING
ABB and Blykalla collaborate on nuclear marine propulsion
Stockholm
The agreement focuses on small modular fast reactors developed by the Swedish company
Saipem wins new offshore contract worth approximately $1.5 billion in Türkiye
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins new offshore contract worth approximately $1.5 billion in Türkiye
Milan
It is related to the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project.
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia grew by +5.7%
Civitavecchia
Record for cruise passengers this period
PORTS
Uniport and Assiterminal oppose the additional fees demanded of port operators by the Campania Region.
Rome
Amount between 10% and 25% of the annual state fee
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first train from Belgium under the FS Logistix-Lineas agreement has arrived in Segrate.
Milan
Five return connections per week to Antwerp are scheduled
PORTS
Modernization works are underway at the passenger terminal at the port of Igoumenitsa.
Naples
Grimaldi takes delivery of the PCTC "Grand Auckland"
ACCIDENTS
Damage to submarine cables in the Red Sea
Portsmouth
According to the International Cable Protection Committee, the cause could be ship traffic
SHIPYARDS
Dutch company Damen to build 24 naval vessels for British company Serco
Gorinchem/Amsterdam
Green light for a €270 million bridging loan to the shipbuilding company.
PORTS
DP World to build and operate container terminal at Montreal's new Contrecœur port
Dubai/Montreal
It will become operational in 2030
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Expansion work has begun at the Vienna South intermodal terminal.
Vienna
Annual traffic capacity expected to increase by 44%
SHIPPING
In July, ship traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +0.8%
Cairo
In the first seven months of 2025, a decrease of -10.2% was recorded
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -3.0%
Genoa
The decline was limited by increased oil traffic in the Vado harbor. Ferry traffic dropped 9.9%.
LOGISTICS
Assologistica approves new rules on pallet exchange
Rome
Approved by the Senate, the text passes to the Chamber of Deputies
OFFSHORE
Offshore wind farm in the port of Augusta ready in two or three years
Palermo
Di Sarcina: We are confident in a rapid allocation of the planned resources, amounting to approximately 50 million euros.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
In the Netherlands, a self-driving vessel has been authorised to sail outside a restricted area.
Rotterdam
DEFENCE
German company Helsing acquires Blue Ocean Monitoring
London
Australian company builds self-driving submarines
PORTS
The decree designating the port of Taranto as a national offshore wind hub has been made official.
Taranto
Gugliotti: Unlock resources for modernizing and upgrading port areas
ACCIDENTS
One of two injured sailors from vessel attacked in Gulf of Aden dies
Amsterdam/London
Dominquez (IMO): Strong condemnation of any type of attack against ships
PORTS
Salvini met with the deputy CEO of the Turkish terminal operator Yilport.
Rome
At the centre of the meeting was the dredging of the port of Taranto.
EDUCATION
The Logistics & Sea Academy has equipped itself with new simulators for operating ships, tugboats, trains and port cranes
Venice
Investment of four million euros
MOURNING
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.
Nola
Among the founders of Italo, the first private Italian operator on the high-speed rail network
SHIPPING
The new two-masted ro-ro ship Neoliner Origin will arrive in Livorno tomorrow.
Vado Ligure
It has a capacity of 1,200 linear meters of rolling stock
FINANCING
The refinancing of the Setramar group's capital structure has been completed.
Ravenna
Merli: a crucial step in our growth journey
PORTS
Liguori's term as head of the Trieste Port Authority has been extended.
Rome
Confirmed in the role of extraordinary commissioner of the institution
PORTS
Agreement to complete electrification work on the docks at the port of Gioia Tauro
Gioia Tauro
The 70 million euro investment to complete the project has been confirmed.
COMPANIES
A Maersk delegation at the Grendi Group's container terminal in Cagliari's Porto Canale.
Milan
At the centre of the debate is the development of traffic towards North Africa
PORTS
Port of Livorno: Protests over Gaza must not block operations.
Livorno
The members of the Partnership Body highlighted the need for it to be accessible to all vessels
COMPANIES
Geodis appoints Maurizio Bortolan as CEO for Italy
Milan
It will coordinate the three business lines Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Road Transport
PORTS
GNV, agreement with Sicilian terminal operator Portitalia is positive.
Genoa
The company specified that the aim was exclusively to temporarily supplement the tariffs.
PORTS
Two days of work with ESPO in Rome on the Mediterranean and European ports
Rome
Meetings organized by Assoporti
TRADE
In 2024, 112 million counterfeit items were seized in the European Union.
Brussels
Record estimated value of 3.8 billion euros
PORTS
Strikes and protests in ports, request for information from the Guarantor
Rome
Request for information from prefects, port authorities, and port authorities
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation has ordered two 7,165 TEU containerships from Dalian Shanhaiguan.
Athens
They will be taken into delivery in the third quarter of 2027
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
In the second quarter, freight traffic on the Austrian rail network fell by -1.4%.
Vienna
Only domestic traffic is growing
LOGISTICS
ALS (FBH Group) has acquired 80% of Trans World Shipping and Moda Express of USA.
Rozzano
The two companies have 500 employees and are active in Italy, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.
COMPANIES
Circle's revenue increased by 62.1% in the first half of 2025
Milan
Net profit of over 1.0 million euros (+1.8%)
PORTS
A Ukrainian delegation hosted by the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea Port Authority
Livorno
Cooperation in the field of training and safety at work in ports
PORTS
The EIB is financing Phase A of Genoa's new breakwater with €300 million.
Luxembourg
The total investment is 937 million euros
SHIPPING
This summer, GNV ships carried 1.7 million passengers (+9%)
Valencia
In the next few days the company will take delivery of "GNV Virgo", the first LNG-powered vessel
PORTS
The project for the expansion, safety improvements, and extraordinary maintenance of the port of Pozzallo has been presented.
Pozzallo
It provides for the construction of the breakwater arm
CRUISES
Fincantieri delivers the new Star Princess cruise ship to Princess Cruises
Monfalcone
It has a gross tonnage of 177,800 tons and a capacity of 4,300 passengers.
MEETINGS
A seminar on the new law on interports will be held in Milan on October 2nd.
Milan
It is organized by the Chamber of Commerce of Padua
PORTS
Filt Cgil calls on port administrators and businesses to join the action against the Palestinian massacre.
Rome
This burden – the union highlighted – cannot be placed solely on the shoulders of dock workers.
EDUCATION
The agreement between the Italian Merchant Marine Academy Foundation and the NATO Center in La Spezia has been renewed.
Genoa
The collaboration signed in 2023 has been confirmed
LOGISTICS
Fischer & Rechsteiner and Gimax International acquire BCUBE's Freight Forwarding business.
Genoa
The completion of the transaction is expected in the next few days
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Fermerci outlines a dramatic scenario for the European rail freight transport sector
Rome
Rizzi: There is a real risk of a shift towards exclusively road transport.
LOGISTICS
Sogedim opens a new branch in Modena
Mesero
Initially, the activity will be dedicated exclusively to UK export traffic and will then extend to other European markets.
OFFSHORE
Eni completes the sale of a 30% stake in the Baleine project in Ivory Coast to Vitol.
San Donato Milanese
The field was discovered in 2021 and production started in 2023
SHIPPING
The new PCTC Grande Svezia has joined the Grimaldi Group's fleet.
Naples
It has a maximum capacity of 9,000 ceu
PORTS
The Cagliari City Council approves its opinion on the Sardinian Ports Development Plan.
Cagliari
Green light unanimously
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The railway sector contributes 1.4% of the European Union's GDP.
Brussels
Study commissioned by CER
SAFETY & SECURITY
In the port of Naples, the Coast Guard has detained the bulk carrier Tanais Dream.
Naples
Serious irregularities found on board
INDUSTRY
Agreement to accelerate the implementation of robotics in Fincantieri's production processes
Trieste
It was signed with the Friulian Idea Prototipi
INSTITUTIONS
Sergio Liardo is the new general commander of the Port Authority Corps - Coast Guard
Rome
He takes over from Admiral Nicola Carlone
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
DBA to supply new Terminal Operating System for Georgia's Batumi Port
Villorba
The project includes all phases of development, testing and operational testing
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a ship in the Gulf of Aden
Portsmouth
The captain reported hearing an impact in the water and an explosion
COMPANIES
Danilo Ricci has been appointed managing director of Tarros Line.
La Spezia
He has held various positions in Italy and abroad within the group
ASSOCIATIONS
Permanent discussion table between Confindustria Nautica and Federagenti
Genoa
This is provided for in an agreement signed today in Genoa
CRUISES
In the first half of 2025, cruise traffic in Italian ports grew by +6%
Venice
The twelfth edition of Italian Cruise Day will be held in Catania on October 24th.
SHIPPING
SAL Heavy Lift buys two semi-submersible vessels from Pan Ocean
Hamburg
They were built in 2008 and 2012
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
30% of Sangritana Cargo will be acquired by the Marche-based company Transadriatico
The Eagle
The sale will be completed in the next few days
MEETINGS
The eighth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland" will be held in Lugano on October 6th.
Lugano
Forum on economic and logistical integration between Ligurian ports, the Northwest manufacturing area, and Switzerland
OFFSHORE
DEME orders new cable-laying vessel from Singapore-based PaxOcean
Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht
It will be built in the Chinese shipyard of Zhoushan
PORTS
Assoporti will meet at RemTech EXPO 2025 to discuss the green transition in Italian ports.
Ferrara
The Smart Ports Award was awarded to three Port System Authorities
PORTS
The first shipment of Syrian oil in 14 years arrives at the port of Trieste.
London
Part of the cargo - S&P Global Commodity Insights reports - was unloaded at the Sardinian terminal of Sarroch
PORTS
In August, freight traffic in the port of Taranto grew by +20.3%
Taranto
The ferry "Drea" was also rejected by the Apulian port, where however it is temporarily stopped
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Los Angeles remained stable in August.
Los Angeles
Volumes expected to decline in the remainder of 2025
PORTS
Meeting between the port authorities of Jacksonville and Livorno
Livorno
Among the objectives, to start one or more direct services between the two ports
INFRASTRUCTURE
Italian State Railways and ENAC sign an agreement for the use of drones in infrastructure monitoring.
Rome
They will also be used to fly over sections of the railway and road network that would otherwise be difficult to monitor.
PORTS
A.SPE.DO, the port of La Spezia is essential to ensuring employment, development, and a future for the local economy.
La Spezia
Landolfi: We cannot afford to underestimate its value.
PORTS
The MIT meets with the heads of the Italian AdSPs
Rome
Meeting on the government's strategic vision for the sector and port reform
SHIPPING
Yang Ming orders Hanwha Ocean Co. to build seven 15,880 TEU container ships
Keelung
They will be delivered between 2028 and 2029
PORTS
Over 40 expressions of interest have been received for the development of the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk.
Kiev
Today the first meeting of the tender commission
PORTS
The first commercial ship is expected at the public dock in Largo Trattaroli in Ravenna.
Ravenna
The car carrier "AICC Huanghu" is coming soon
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 1.3% last month.
Long Beach
Empty containers are increasing. Full containers are decreasing.
PORTS
Assiterminal's Terminal Road Show is starting
Genoa
Cognolato: We want to strengthen our ties with local communities and territories.
PORTS
Assoporti, the Italian ports' cruise offerings presented at the Seatrade Europe fair.
Hamburg
Giampieri: We are leaders in the Mediterranean area and in Europe
MOURNING
Commander Claudio Tomei, USCLAC president from 2012 to 2024, has passed away.
Viareggio
His strong commitment to improving the working conditions of Italian seafarers
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.4%
Piraeus
Passengers down by -1.1%
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai Samho Orders Four New Container Ships
Seoul
Order worth approximately 468 million dollars
NEWS
Trieste: Fraudulent bankruptcy in the shipbuilding sector
Trieste
Investigation into a company based in Palermo
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by 7.4% in August.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2025 the decline was -3.8%
SHIPPING
BigLift Shipping and CY Shipping order two additional heavy lift vessels
Amsterdam
Order placed at Chinese shipyard Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co.
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Singapore continued to decline in August
Singapore
Total volume of goods increased by +1.1%
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Charthage ferry was placed under administrative detention in the port of Genoa
Genoa
A Coast Guard inspection found numerous deficiencies
CRUISES
Disney Cruise Line's largest ship's debut delayed by three months
Lake Buena Vista
Construction delays force the maiden voyage to be postponed until March 10th.
SHIPPING
Shell to supply liquefied biomethane to Hapag-Lloyd containerships
Hamburg
Agreement effective immediately
COMPANIES
Andrea Zoratti has been appointed general manager of Hub Telematica
Genoa
The company is controlled by Assagenti and Spediporto
INDUSTRY
Jotun and Messina sign agreement to improve the environmental and commercial performance of ships.
Genoa
The "Jolly Rosa" vessel will use the Hull Skating Solutions solution
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' announces the hiring of 25 people dedicated to container handling.
Genoa
Ferrari: International markets have changed profoundly
PORTS
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels and Chinese services
Marseille
The rates announced by the USTR in April will apply from October 14th.
SHIPYARDS
South Korean HJ Shipbuilding wins orders for four 8,850 TEU containerships
Busan
Orders with a total value of approximately 461 million dollars
MEETINGS
Conference: "Waiting and Delays in Road Transport: Logistics in Check"
Genoa
Organized by Trasportounito, it will be held on September 26th in Genoa
COMPANIES
GNV has inaugurated a new office in Barcelona
Barcelona
The company currently has 52 employees throughout Spain.
PORTS
Port of Trieste: EU funding for two new projects
Trieste
Resources with a total value of 1.7 million euros
NEWS
Filt Cgil, the Flotilla incident is serious. Dockworkers are ready to mobilize.
Rome
Union announces action if aid is not allowed to reach Gaza
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.6%
Gioia Tauro
2,912,943 TEUs were handled
PORTS
Stena Line to buy Latvian port operator Terrabalt
Gothenburg
It handles rolling stock, bulk cargo, and general cargo traffic in the port of Liepaja.
CRUISES
Meyer Turku begins construction of Royal Caribbean's fourth "Icon"-class cruise ship
Miami/Turku
It will be delivered in 2027
SAFETY & SECURITY
More than one in ten maritime shipments has shortages
Washington
This is what a report by the World Shipping Council has revealed, highlighting the safety risks
PORTS
Last July, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +3.8%
Ravenna
In the first seven months of 2025, growth was +5.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Belgian ports fell by -3.2%.
Brussels
Landings down 1.3% and embarkations down 5.4%
NEWS
Product tanker High Fidelity rescues 38 migrants on a drifting dinghy
Rome
Intervention in the south of the island of Crete
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
GES and RINA sign agreement to develop a prototype of a new hydrogen battery
Rovereto/Genoa
PORTS
PSA's second phase of container terminal at Mumbai Port inaugurated
Singapore
Annual traffic capacity will increase to 4.8 million TEUs
MEETINGS
The conference "EU ETS - Perspectives and Opportunities for Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector" will be held in Palermo.
Rome
It will be held on September 18th and 19th
DEFENCE
Fincantieri and PGZ sign an agreement to support the modernization of the Polish Navy
Trieste
The third LSS section for Chantiers de l'Atlantique was launched in Castellammare di Stabia.
PORTS
In the US, funding for wind energy development projects in ports is being cut.
Washington
Resources worth $679 million will be reallocated for port infrastructure upgrades
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
From January 1st, Kombiverkehr will operate the PKV intermodal terminal in the port of Duisburg.
Frankfurt am Main
It has a traffic capacity of approximately 200 thousand intermodal units per year.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Wallenius Marine and ABB form Overseas joint venture
Stockholm
The aim is to accelerate the launch of the platform of the same name for improving fleet performance.
