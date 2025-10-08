ABB sells its robotics division to SoftBank Group Corp. for $5.4 billion

The Swiss group ABB, which operates in the
of electrification and automation, has signed an agreement
binding to sell its robotics division to the Japanese
SoftBank Group Corp. for nearly $5.4 billion. The
transaction, which will have to be approved by several authorities
including those of the EU, China and the US,
expected to be completed in the second half of 2015
next year.
ABB Robotics currently employs around 7,000 people
and in 2024 the division recorded a turnover of 2.3 billion
of dollars, accounting for approximately 7% of the total ABB Group revenues.
ABB had previously communicated its intention to implement the
Spin-off of the robotics division into a company
listed on the Stock Exchange. ABB Chairman Peter Veser
explained why it was then decided not to proceed with
the spin-off: "SoftBank's offer," he said, "is
has been carefully evaluated by the Board of Directors and the
steering committee and comparison with our initial
intention of a spin-off. It reflects the strengths for a long time
end of the division and the sale will create a value
for ABB's shareholders".
"ABB and SoftBank - added the CEO of
ABB, Morten Wierod - share the same vision: the world is
Entering a new era of intelligence-based robotics
and believe that the division and supply in the
robotics of SoftBank can together best shape this era.
ABB Robotics will benefit from the combination of its
cutting-edge technology and its deep expertise in the
industry with SoftBank's cutting-edge expertise
in artificial intelligence, robotics and computer science
new generation. This will allow the company to
strengthen and expand its position as a technology leader
in his sector". "SoftBank's Next Frontier -
underlined in this regard the president and director
SoftBank Group Corp.'s Managing Director, Masayoshi Son - is
physical artificial intelligence. Together with ABB Robotics, we will combine
World-class technologies and talent under our vision
to merge the super artificial intelligence and the
robotics, driving a revolutionary evolution that will push
humanity forward".