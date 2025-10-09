The first ferry owned by the Sicilian Region has been launched in Palermo

Today in the Palermo shipyard of Fincantieri it is
the new ferry Costanza I di Sicilia
has been launched,
construction that was entirely financed by the Region
Sicilian. With a length of about 140 meters and a gross tonnage
of about 14,500 tons, the ship will be able to carry up to
1,000 passengers and 200 cars, reaching a speed
maximum of 19 knots. Propulsion will be ensured by engines
dual fuel, powered by marine gasoil and liquefied natural gas.
The unit will also have a photovoltaic system
which, in combination with a battery pack, will allow the
stay in port with zero emissions for about four hours.
The signing of the contract between Fincantieri and the Region
Sicily, which will be the first Italian regional body to be
Totally proprietary of such a unit, it includes
also the option for a second ferry
(
of 9
October 2023 and 13
September 2024). The objective of the Region is to strengthen
connections with the islands of Lampedusa, Linosa and Pantelleria.
On the occasion of the launch ceremony, the CEO
and General Manager of Fincantieri, Pierroberto Folgiero,
specified that "today's launch is a starting point
to relaunch the construction site as part of the new business plan
of Fincantieri, which we will present by the end of the year. The construction of
This ship - he specified - is not just a return to the
production, but an investment in the future, in skills and
Italian manufacturing, in a sector where people represent the
most valuable resource. Palermo has a unique vocation in the
Mediterranean and will become increasingly central to the
strategy of our group».