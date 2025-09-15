The Venezia Marghera station has been equipped with a track that complies with the European TEN-T standards

Rete Ferroviaria Italiana has activated at the station
Venice Marghera railway a 740-metre-long track compliant with the
European standards for the TEN-T corridors with the aim of
Making rail freight more competitive
thanks to the significant reduction in the cost per unit of
and to enhance the strategic role of the
Venice Marghera and the port of Venice as a key node of the
interoperable Mediterranean and Baltic-Adriatic corridors.
Activation is the first phase of a development plan
shared between RFI and the Port System Authority of the Sea
Northern Adriatic defined on the basis of the Northern Adriatic Protocol
Agreement signed in 2018
(
of 14
December
2018).
The construction of the so-called "740m module" has
A thorough revision of the iron plan and the system was required
electric traction, with interventions on the first three tracks of the
station both in terms of planimetry and altitude. Was
the traction signalling system has also been adapted
electric, i.e. the system that regulates safety and efficiency
of the electrified grid, according to the latest standards.
The entire technological traffic management system is
enhanced with new security features, to facilitate
the approach of trains to reception platforms.
The total investment for this first phase amounts to 2.7
million euros. The infrastructural upgrading will ensure
Increased transport capacity, reduced costs
and an increase in operational flexibility for
rail operators, while contributing to the
environmental sustainability through the promotion of transport
on rail.