In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Belgian ports fell by -3.2%.

In the first three months of 2025, Belgian ports handled
68.1 million tonnes of goods, with a decrease in
-3.2% compared to the same period last year. Today the Office
Belgian statistics reported that in the first quarter of 2025
Goods at the disposal alone amounted to 36.7 million
tons, with a decrease of -1.3%, while goods
at embarkation, with 31.3 million tonnes, recorded a
a more marked decline of -5.4%.
In addition, in the first quarter of this year, ships arriving in the
Belgian ports were 5,240 (-2.0%) and those consignments were
5.127 (-4,7%).