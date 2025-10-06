Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS - Interporto Campano for thirty years, has died.

The knight of the
Giovanni Punzo, founder and president of CIS for thirty years
- Interporto Campano. Born in 1937 in Naples, in 1960, together with the
brother Pasquale, founded the Punzo brothers and later the
Puntex Spa. In 1987 he was among the Neapolitan entrepreneurs who
promoted the CIS, which became the main center of
B2B commercial distribution in Italy of which he was
president until 2017. In 1987 he was also one of the promoters of the CISFI
Spa, a financial company of which it became in 2015
president, with the aim of promoting and developing new
projects in logistics and commercial distribution.
Through CISFI he created Interporto Campano Spa,
concessionaire of the Campania Region for the design,
construction and management of the Nola Freight Village, a structure
intermodal logistics of international importance. Among others
significant initiatives undertaken, Punzo was among the
founders of Banca Popolare di Sviluppo, established in July
2001, with 2,250 members, a capital of 46.5 million euros and seven
branches in Campania and in 2007 he was one of the founders of
NTV Spa, the railway transport company with high-speed trains
"Italo" high-speed train. He also held the position
as president of TIN Spa, the terminal management company
intermodal network of Nola, and in ISC Spa, one of the main
private freight railways in Italy.
In a note, the CIS - Interporto "district" has
wanted to remember him by recognizing him the great merit of having had a
visionary foresight and thank him for dedicating himself
tirelessly to it throughout his life. Giovanni Punzo - yes
underlines - was "an entrepreneur who dedicated
his life to build and innovate, leaving us as a "legacy"
the Nola Business Park, concrete testimony of his vision
avant-garde".