Cochin Shipyard and KSOE enter into a strategic collaboration in the shipbuilding sector

The Indian shipbuilding company Cochin
Shipyard Limited (CSL), which is controlled by the government of
New Delhi has signed a memorandum of understanding with
the South Korean shipbuilding company HD Korea Shipbuilding &
Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) with the aim of starting a
long-term strategic cooperation in the field of
shipbuilding. In particular, the agreement aims to bring together
CSL's national expertise and infrastructure with
KSOE's global advanced experience and technologies. The
Memorandum of Understanding provides for a new dry dock of 310
of the CSL, inaugurated at the beginning of last year and the
capacity of six ships per year, is used for the
construction of large ships such as Suezmax tankers, Capesize bulk carriers
and container ships. In addition, construction is planned in Kochi
of a shipyard for the manufacture of ship blocks of the
annual capacity of 120 thousand tons. As expected,
The agreement will allow the creation of about two thousand jobs
direct work.