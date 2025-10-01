Agreement between Fincantieri and Aeronautical Service for the use of composite materials in the naval, civil and military fields

Fincantieri has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with
Aeronautical Service, an SME based in Fiumicino (Rome) active in the development of
of advanced aerospace solutions, to start a collaboration
strategic strategy aimed at the large-scale adoption of materials
Carbon-based composites and innovative technologies in applications
Naval, civil and military. The agreement was signed in
La Spezia, on the occasion of "Seafuture 2025", by Mauro
Manzini, vice president sales of the Naval Ships Division of
Fincantieri, and Kris Bordignon, CEO of
Aeronautical Service.
Fincantieri has highlighted that, through the agreement, it is making a
Decisive step in the implementation of its industrial strategy
which aims to extend the technological perimeter of the group beyond
the use of steel, consolidating its role as an enabler
of innovation even in the most advanced and high-performance segments
technological intensity of the market. In addition, the group
shipbuilding underlined that composite materials in
enriched by nanotechnologies and engineering solutions
offer a set of key benefits: lightness
reduction of radar, infrared and magnetic signatures,
high mechanical strength, ballistic protection, flame retardant and
modularity, and that these characteristics make them
strategic both for the evolution of military platforms and for
adoption in the civil sector in sectors where performance and safety
are decisive.
The collaboration between Fincantieri and Aeronautical Service
will focus on the development of a new high-performance unit
CCH (Combatant Craft Heavy) speed, made with
carbon fiber composite materials enhanced by
nanotechnologies. The unit will also feature
state-of-the-art stealth performance, thanks to the reduction of
radar (RCS), infrared and magnetic signatures, ensuring that the
security and resiliency of the platform with
Multifunctional composite materials including features
fireproof and ballistic protection. The unit will be
also equipped with integrated self-defense systems and will support
drone operations, loitering ammunition and
Advanced surveillance and communication. The payloads will be totally
reconfigurable to adapt to different mission profiles.