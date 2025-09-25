India launches a package worth almost eight billion dollars to support the shipbuilding and maritime sectors

Yesterday, the Indian Council of Ministers approved a package
support for the shipbuilding and construction sectors
maritime transport worth a total of 697.2 billion
rupees (over $7.8 billion). The aid programme will be
is divided into four strands aimed at strengthening the capacity of the
national production, improve the system of financing
promote the development of greenfield shipyards
and brownfield, improve technical skills and expertise
and implement legal, tax and policy reforms to create a robust
maritime infrastructure.
With regard to the shipbuilding sector, the package provides for
extend the Financial Assistance Program for the Shipbuilding Industry
until 31 March 2036, allocating resources to this initiative
amounting to 247.4 billion rupees ($2.9 billion). It is
A Shipbuilding Development Program has also been created
Naval, with a budget of 199.9 billion rupees (over 2.2 billion
dollars), to increase the production capacity of
Indian shipyards at 4.5 million gross tonnage per year, for
support the large shipbuilding clusters, for the expansion of the
infrastructure, to establish the India Ship Technology Centre at
the Indian Maritime University and to provide risk coverage,
including insurance support for construction projects
naval. The creation of 30 thousand new
jobs.
In addition, a Development Fund has been approved
Maritime sector to which resources of 200.0 billion have been allocated
rupees (over US$2.2 billion) to provide financing to
to the maritime sector.