Renewal of the concession to the Croatian shipyard Iskra Shipyard

In recent days in Šibenik, the Croatian Deputy Prime Minister and
Minister of the Sea, Transport and Infrastructure, Oleg
Butkovic, has signed the extension of the 20-year duration of the
concession contract, dating back to 2004, of the shipyard
Iskra Shipyard. Specifying that the renewal of the contract
represents the logical consequence of the investment plan that
the Šibenik shipbuilding company has submitted to the Ministry of
Sea two and a half years ago, the president of Iskra Shipyard, Roki
Vuletic, announced that in the coming years the company
will invest around €30 million in the shipyard to
the purchase of new equipment, for the modernization of the current
infrastructure of the plant and for the expansion of the construction site
on an area of 11,000 square meters currently unused.
On the occasion of the signing of the contract, which extends the duration of the
of the concession until 25 September 2054, Minister Butkovic
recalled that the construction site is currently being carried out on behalf of the
Ministry to build seven search and rescue ships
and is renovating the training ship Kraljica Mora.