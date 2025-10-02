Agreement for the completion of the electrification works of the docks of the port of Gioia Tauro

Today, in the headquarters of the Port Authority of Gioia Tauro, the
Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Edoardo Rixi,
signed together with the Authority's extraordinary commissioner
of Port System of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, Paolo
Piacenza, a memorandum of understanding focused on the
objectives of the PNRR and the completion of the
electrification works of the docks of the port of Gioia Tauro.
The port authority recalled that, following the provision
of the 2025 Budget Law which led to the definancing
of a share of the resources of the projects related to the National Plan
of Recovery and Resilience, including part of the cold works
ironing of the port of Gioia Tauro, the extraordinary commissioner
Piacenza, which has just taken office, together with the Ministry of Agriculture,
Infrastructure and Transport have taken steps to ensure the
overall financial coverage of the interventions of
electrification of the Eastern Quay of the port and the
ro-ro docks, without which funding would have failed
of the entire project, which led to today's signing of the
Memorandum of Understanding.
The memorandum - Piacenza underlined - lays "the foundations
certain to the completion of the electrification works of the quays
of the port, in order to ensure future management that has a
An increasingly sustainable and standards-aligned vision
European. We will transform this port into a modern infrastructure
sustainable port system, an innovative model of green port, capable of
to respond to the challenges of eco-sustainability, imposed
from the European Union to the logistics and transport sector".
"The signing of the memorandum for the electrification of
docks of the port of Gioia Tauro - said the deputy minister
Rixi - represents a decisive step in the realization of the
objectives of the PNRR. An investment of almost 70 million euros, the
most relevant at national level for this type of
intervention, to make the main transhipment port of the
Mediterranean an infrastructure that is modern, sustainable and compliant with the
European standards. It is a result that strengthens the
competitiveness of the Italian port system and which confirms
the commitment of the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport to a
increasingly innovative and environmentally friendly logistics".