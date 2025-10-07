The decree that identifies the port of Taranto among the national hubs of offshore wind has been made official

The Port System Authority of the Ionian Sea has announced
to have received yesterday from the Ministry of the Environment and Safety
Energy (MASE) the interministerial decree no. 167 of 4 July
2025 implementing Article 8, paragraph 2, of Decree-Law 9
December 2023, no. 181, on "Measures for the development of the
supply chain relating to floating wind farms at sea",
formalizing the admission of the document to the registration of the
Court of Auditors with act no. 2156 of 23 September last, and
explained that the provision that identifies
the port of Taranto among the priority national hubs of reference
for the development of floating offshore wind farms in
Italy.
Specifying that crucial for the formal transmission of the
decree was the meeting held yesterday between the Minister
of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini, and Erham
Ciloglu, deputy CEO of Yilport who is
present in the port of Taranto with the subsidiary San Cataldo
Container Terminal, referring to the issue of dredging in the port
Apulian the subject of the meeting with Yilport the commissioner
extraordinary of the Port Authority of the Ionian Sea, Giovanni Gugliotti,
explained that he had "presented the issue to Minister Salvini
dredging in the port of Taranto, finding attention and
a climate of concrete collaboration. The minister - added
Gugliotti - recognized the strategic importance of the airport
Jonico and confirmed its commitment to work with all parties
involved to identify shared and lasting solutions".
With regard to the MASE decree, Gugliotti pointed out that
"It will open up important new development opportunities
economic, employment and sustainable for the territory,
representing a fundamental stage for Taranto and for the
national energy transition". The measure - has
specified - unlocks resources intended, among other things, for interventions
infrastructure for the modernization and adaptation of port areas
interested parties who, as far as the port of Taranto is concerned, see the
a step ahead of these activities having already
completed the process for the Technical Functional Adaptation (ATF) of the
Master Plan of the Port of Taranto for the purposes of
of the decree.