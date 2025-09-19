DEME orders a new cable-laying vessel from Singapore's PaxOcean

The Dutch DEME has ordered the construction of a cable-laying vessel
123 meters long that will be built in the shipyard
Chinese in Zhoushan of the Singaporean PaxOcean. The new Offshore
Construction Vessel (OCV) will be taken delivery in 2028.
Announcing the order, Offshore Energy managing director
of the Dutch company, Hugo Bouvy, highlighted that, "with
more than 5,000 kilometres of submarine cables installed between the
wind farms in Europe and the United States, DEME continues to
support customers in the efficient and reliable implementation of
offshore projects. In the wake of this experience, the new OCV
Further increase installation capabilities
of DEME cables and will expand its versatile fleet of vessels
and solutions".