The new PCTC Greater Sweden has joined the Grimaldi Group's fleet

This morning it entered the group's fleet
Grimaldi the Great Sweden
, second of the ten units
PCTC (Pure Car & Truck Carrier) of the latest generation
commissioned to China Merchants Heavy Industries Jiangsu. The ship is
220 meters long and 38 meters wide, it has a gross tonnage of 91,611
tons and a cruising speed of 18 knots. How the
its twin Great Shanghai
delivered just under a month
FA, on its 14 decks can carry both electric vehicles
and those powered by fossil fuels, for a capacity
Maximum of 9,000 CEU (Car Equivalent Units). To the high capacity
flanked by numerous green technologies: Greater Sweden
is the fourth Ammonia Ready unit in the Grimaldi fleet,
that is, it can be converted to the use of ammonia
as a carbon-free alternative fuel.
In the coming days, Greater Sweden will carry out
its maiden voyage as part of the East Asia-Gulf service
Perch, a key trade route for the automotive sectors
and industrial. Departing from the Chinese ports of Taicang and
Lianyungang, the ship is expected to load 3,100 vehicles and
5,800 linear meters of rolling cargo, including buses, trucks,
excavators and trailers, destined for the markets of the Persian Gulf.