In 2024, goods transported by rail by Spain's RENFE Mercancías fell by -12.0%
The year ended with a net loss of -€32.2 million
Madrid
October 8, 2025
Last year, the volumes of goods transported by rail
from Spain's RENFE Mercancías fell again
having amounted to 10.4 million tons, with a decrease in
-12.0% on 2023. Containerized traffic handled in the
2024 by the Iberian company was equal to 384 thousand TEUs
(-24,0%).
RENFE Mercancías has announced that it has archived the
the 2024 annual financial year with revenues of €191.7 million
(-3.6%), of which €167.4 million generated by the
transport (-8.6%) and €24.2 million from other sources (+55.1%). Margin
operating income and operating result were both
negative, as in the previous year, and equal
respectively at -12.0 million and -35.5 million euros against -12.1
million and -34.8 million in 2023. 2024 was closed with
a net loss of -€32.2 million compared to a net loss of €
-36.1 million in the previous year.
