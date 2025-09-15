Assoporti, the cruise offer of Italian ports presented at the Seatrade Europe fair

Italian ports, with the Association of Italian Ports
(Assoporti), participated from 10 to 12 September in Hamburg in the
Seatrade Europe 2025 fair, the reference event for the sector
of cruises that saw Italian ports join
under the CruiseItaly brand. The event recorded the
participation of over 400 exhibitors and thousands of visitors
from all over the world. Among the main activities, there is
conferences dedicated to innovation in the sector are held
cruise industry, sustainability and the development of
port infrastructure, offering valuable opportunities for
networking between industry operators, cruise lines and
service providers.
Commenting on the participation in the fair, the president of
Assoporti, Rodolfo Giampieri, underlined that "the ports
have shown extraordinary cohesion, presenting
innovative and sustainable initiatives. During the fair, the authorities
of the port system have worked together to highlight the
Potential of Italian ports as cruise destinations
top-notch. The presence of the CruiseItaly brand - one country,
many destinations, has further elevated the profile of our
country as a cruise hub, highlighting our commitment to
innovation and sustainability. On the other hand - he recalled
Giampieri - we are the leader in cruise traffic in the
Mediterranean and Europe, and our presence is required to
all stakeholders. Thanks to the teamwork of the Port Authorities
coordinated by Assoporti, we have had excellent feedback and it is
The presence of several commissioners who
participated in meetings for the development of traffic".