GNV-Portitalia bridge agreement on lashing operations in the ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese
Decisive - explain Filt, Fit and Uilt - the direct intervention of the commissioner of the Port Authority Tardino
Palermo
September 29, 2025
The GNV shipping company of the MSC group and Portitalia, the
terminal operator active in the traffic of various goods in the
ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese, have put an end to a
Litigation over the lashing operations of the vehicles on board
of the company's ships. Highlighting that the "bridge" agreement
reached, which represents a transitional agreement pending the
meetings in 2026 allow for a structural definition and
lasting relationship between the parties, allows and guarantees greater
security and protection of employment in the two Sicilian ports, the
unions Filt Cgil, Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti have expressed
satisfaction with the agreement which - they specified - "is
was made possible thanks to the direct intervention of the commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Sicilian Sea
Annalisa Tardino, who played a central role in
mediation, bringing the parties back to the table after months of tensions and
contrasts that had had serious repercussions on the
safety of on-board operations and employment levels of
two stopovers".
"We are committed - explained Annalisa herself
Tardino, extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority - with tangible
initiatives to support infrastructure investments in the
port by private individuals, and to encourage traffic,
also to protect port workers. An active effort and a
concrete commitments that close a delicate phase, laying solid foundations
for a constructive collaboration that can combine efficiency
and compliance with working conditions".
"The bridging agreement reached at the end of a long and
difficult comparison - commented the president of Portitalia
Giuseppe Todaro - certainly represents a small step in
Come in. We cannot fail to appreciate this important sign of
openness and also the commitment to mediation of the commissioner
of the Port Authority Annalisa Tardino, but we invite
strongly all parties to use every day of these six
months to reduce distances and find the best agreement for everyone
the actors involved. The port is a complex system that
it requires harmony and synergy between the forces in the field. I am convinced -
concluded Todaro - that in the coming months we will find a way to
recover the dialogue that unfortunately has been lacking so far and also
the best conditions for everyone".
Filt, Fit and Uilt recalled the origin and resolution of the
litigation focused on fixing methods with rizze
of vehicles on board ships: "Among the companies - they have
PRECISATO - An innovative economic agreement has been in force for about a year
which does not apply in any other port
of the country, based on the number of chains applied for the
securing trailers while underway, replacing it with a
A historic agreement that provided for payment by trailer, a system that
in recent months has led to a preference for savings logics
to the detriment of correct operating procedures". Especially-
specified - it had come to request the application of
only three chains for each vehicle, in clear violation of the
safety standards required by international regulations and
from good port practices.
"This practice, aimed at reducing costs and time
- the trade unions pointed out - has
caused a serious reduction in safety conditions,
jeopardizing the health of port workers and
the safety of people and goods on board. At the time
itself, has generated operational criticalities, as well as a
Very heavy increase in the workload of 150 workers
currently on staff in Portitalia, is a serious problem
that involves the 82 workers of CLP Sicily
Western pursuant to Article 17, whose non-use has caused a strong
increase in the IMA - (Indemnity for Non-Start-up)".
Filt, Fit and Uil recalled that, on the basis of the serious
criticalities recorded, initially activated the
cooling procedure by proclaiming the state of agitation in the
ports of Palermo and Termini Imerese. Later they proclaimed
72 hours of strike for the first three days of October. 'This
A step - the unions noted - was necessary
to strongly draw the attention of the companies involved to the
compliance with current regulations and the maintenance of adequate
safety standards, too often disregarded in recent months".
Filt, Fit and Uil explained that at this stage he took on a
the new commissioner of the Supervisory Authority
Port System, intervening as the sole mediator between Portitalia
and Grandi Navi Veloci. "Thanks to his action - they have
underlined - it was possible to reopen a dialogue between the
restoring the internal balance and allowing you to identify
A solution that avoids the interruption of the service and protects
the employment of 230 workers operating within the ports of
Palermo and Termini Imerese".
"The lashing - the unions underlined - is not
an ancillary activity, but a central and
essential for the safety of ships, vehicles and
people. Labour protection passes first and foremost from compliance with the
rules and the recognition of the skills of the dockers.
We thank Commissioner Tardino for her sensitivity
and the determination with which it has restored balance and
dignity to an affair that risked degenerating".
We recall that Tardino is at the center of an internal dispute
to the government parties between the Ministry of Infrastructure and the
Transport and the Sicilian Region, the first led by the minister
Matteo Salvini and the second by the president of the Forza party Renato
Schifani. Salvini's appointment of Tardino as commissioner
of the Port System Authority of the Sea of
Western Sicily, with a decree of last August 18, in view of the
of his appointment as president of the same port authority is not
was well accepted by the Region, which appealed to the
Regional Administrative Court for the Region for Sicily
against the appointment of Tardino as extraordinary commissioner of the Port Authority,
with a hearing set for next January 13.
