Marked reduction in quarterly sales of Taiwanese Evergreen, Yang Ming and WHL

In the third quarter of this year, the further decline in the value of
of maritime freight rates has had, as for the other main players
of the market, a considerable impact on the turnover of the top three
Taiwanese container shipping companies that have closed
the period with a significant contraction in turnover. In the
July-September quarter of 2025 Evergreen's turnover
Marine Corporation amounted to $96.7 billion in
Taiwan (almost 3.2 billion US dollars), with a decrease of
-36.7% over the same period in 2024. The quarterly revenues of the
Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation stood at 42.1
billion Taiwanese dollars (-42.2%) and those of Wan Hai Lines
(WHL) to 35.0 billion (-35.7%).
In the first nine months of 2025, Evergreen's turnover was
of 293.1 billion Taiwanese dollars, with a reduction of
-15.7% on the corresponding period of last year, that of the
Yang Ming of 126.3 billion (-25.4%) and WHL turnover of
107.0 billion (-11.1%).