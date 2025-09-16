Yang Ming orders Hanwha Ocean Co. to build seven 15,880 TEU containerships
They will be taken delivery between 2028 and 2029
Keelung
September 16, 2025
Today the Taiwanese shipping company Yang Ming Marine
Transport Corporation has signed a contract with the company
South Korean shipbuilding Hanwha Ocean Co. for the construction of
seven 15,880 TEU dual-fuel containerships, capable of being
powered by liquefied natural gas and with the possibility of
to be converted to the use of ammonia, which will be taken in
delivery between 2028 and 2029.
