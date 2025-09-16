The Assiterminal Road Show Terminal is about to start

Next Friday the Terminal will leave Genoa
Road Show, an initiative organized by the Italian Association
Port Terminal Operators (Assiterminal) whose objectives are to
listening to the territories, enhancing local experiences and building
A shared vision for the future of ports
Italian. The journey through all ports seat to Authority
of the Port System will be led by the president
of the association, Tomaso Cognolato, and by the general manager
Alessandro Ferrari and includes meetings with terminal operators,
representatives of port authorities, institutions and authorities
local areas, collecting needs and proposals to be transformed into actions
concrete at the national level.
The course will end on May 12, 2026 in Rome, with
the annual assembly of Assiterminal which will celebrate its 25th anniversary
of the association's activities. "With Terminal Road
Show - explained Cognolato - we want to strengthen the bond with the
territories and local communities, to outline together a
development strategy that is truly national. Only starting from the
concrete experiences and from the needs of Italian ports we can
contribute to a reform of port governance that looks at the
a future with cohesion, competitiveness and responsibility".