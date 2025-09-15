In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.4%
Passengers down by -1.1%
Il Pireo
September 15, 2025
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in ports
increased by +1.4% over the same period of 2014
last year having amounted to 35.0 million tonnes.
The increase was generated by the +8.5% growth in the
national traffic that - the Authority announced today
Hellenic statistics - amounted to almost 7.1 million
Tons. On the other hand, international traffic with a slight decrease
over 27.9 million tonnes (-0.3%), of which 16.8 million tonnes
tons at landing (+2.3%) and 11.1 million tons
boarding (-4.0%). In the vehicle segment alone, traffic has increased
amounted to 2.1 million vehicles (+3.0%), of which 1.9 million in the
domestic traffic (+3.0%) and 145 thousand in international traffic
(+3,9%).
In the first three months of 2025, passenger traffic in ports
was over 4.9 million people (-1.1%), with a
domestic traffic which amounted to 4.8 million
passengers (-1.5%) and international traffic of 182 thousand
passengers (+8.3%).
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher