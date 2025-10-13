Wallenius Wilhelmsen, the new amount of US port taxes on car carriers is higher than expected

With the new higher amount of port fees for
car carrier ships calling at U.S. ports, which is
was communicated by the Office of the United States Trade
Representative (USTR)
(
of 13
October
2025) there is a risk of an increase in
costs in the short term. This was announced today by Wallenius Wilhelmsen,
one of the world's leading operators in the transport sector
maritime and motor vehicle logistics. The company has
specified that the amount of the fees, which has been raised by
$14 to $46 per net ton and will enter
force tomorrow, is higher than expected and therefore Wallenius
Wilhelmsen froze his financial forecasts for
the financial year 2025 in order to assess their impact, as they could
have a noticeable effect on fourth quarter results
of the exercise.