Collaboration between ABB and Blykalla in the field of nuclear ship propulsion

The Swiss ABB has signed a memorandum of understanding to
the use of nuclear energy in the maritime sector with the Swedish
Blykalla, a company that develops and markets small
Modular fast reactors for industrial use. The agreement follows a
memorandum of understanding between the two parties to support the needs of
clean energy from Sweden. ABB and Blykalla highlighted that
This type of lead-cooled reactors are already
identified as a very promising solution to be
installed on ships and recalled that last June the
Maritime Safety Committee of the International Maritime Organization
approved recommendations to amend the Code of Safety for
Nuclear Merchant Ships taking into account advances in technology
including small modular reactors.
If the Swedish company contributes to the collaboration with
ABB with its experience in the development of reactors of this
typology, the Swiss group will contribute its expertise
in the integration of distribution systems and technologies,
energy control and automation also in the naval field.