Danaos Corporation has ordered Dalian Shanhaiguan to build two 7,165 TEU containerships

Cypriot Danaos Corporation has ordered the shipyard to
Chinese Dalian Shanhaiguan building two further
7,165 TEU container ships that will be taken over in the third
quarter of 2027. The new ships will be able to be powered by
methanol and will be equipped with open loop scrubbers. Danaos announced
which for the two new container carriers have already been fixed
five-year rental agreements that will generate
revenues of approximately $140 million. The company,
In addition, it announced that it had concluded other agreements for the
forward chartering of four ships that are already part of the
its fleet, contracts that will produce revenues of approximately 164
million dollars.
Danaos currently owns a fleet of 74
container ships with a total capacity of 471,477
TEU and is in the process of building 18 new container carriers for
a further capacity of 148,564 TEUs, of which one in
delivery in 2025, three in 2026, 12 ships in 2027 and two in 2028.