In the third quarter, freight traffic at the port of Antwerp-Bruges fell by -2.8%
In addition to bulk cargo, containers have also decreased
Anversa
October 21, 2025
As in the previous two quarters, also in the period
July-September of this year the traffic of goods handled
from the port of Antwerp-Bruges recorded a year-on-year decline that has
caused, in addition to the continuation of the negative trend in the
bulk sector, also from the reduction in cargo volumes
containerized. In the third quarter of 2025, the port system
handled a total of 65.4 million tonnes of
with a decrease of -2.8% on the same period last year
year. In the general cargo sector, container traffic is
amounted to 36.5 million tonnes (-4.2%) and was
built with a container handling of 3.4 million
TEU (-2.4%), while conventional freight traffic
showed a recovery of +8.0% rising to 2.7 million tons.
The movement of new cars fell by -1.1%, which was
equal to 692 thousand vehicles. In the liquid bulk segment,
17.6 million tonnes (-4.9%) were handled and in that
of dry bulk 3.3 million tons (-5.7%). In
cruise traffic also decreased, which recorded the
56 cruise ship berths compared to 61 in the third quarter of 2010.
2024.
In the first nine months of 2025, total freight traffic
was 202.6 million tonnes, with a reduction of
-3.8% on the same period of last year, which was
was determined by the -12.8% contraction in bulk volumes
partially offset by the +1.3% increase in miscellaneous goods. In
In the latter sector, container traffic has been
to 113.5 million tons (+1.1%) with a handling of
containers equal to 10.3 million TEUs (+1.6%). The Port Authority
Belgian has announced that containerized traffic with the Extreme
The East increased by +4.1% driven by both growth and
of imports (+3.2%) and exports (+4.8%), even if
exports of full containers fell by -2.8% while
those of empty containers increased by +15.6% to report -
highlighted the body - the weakness of European exports. In the segment
of conventional goods, where 7.5 million were handled
of tons (+0.3%), imports increased by +2.4%
while exports decreased by -13.8% mainly due to
due to the reduction in exports to the USA and Mexico. The
China's steel imports have risen to 400,000 tons
(+46%), those from India amounted to 440 thousand
tons (-30%), those from Turkey to 402 thousand tons (+138%)
and those from South Korea at 397 thousand tons (+13.7%). The
traffic of other conventional goods increased by
+18.4% thanks to higher volumes of fruit (+11%),
steel (+23%) and other cargo (+25%), while the products
decreased slightly (-4%). Ro-ro traffic has
increased by +3.3%, while the movement of
new vehicles, with a total of over 2.3 million vehicles, is
slightly down by -0.9%. The port authority specified that the
car imports from China have grown significantly
(+19.7%), overtaking Japan as the main country of origin, and
Imports of trucks also increased sharply
(+7.7%), heavy and large equipment (+5.1%) and
used vehicles (+53.0%).
In the first nine months of 2025, there were 10.1 dry bulk cargo
million tons (-8.9%). Fertilizers remained
relatively stable (-1.1%) with imports - he specified
the Port Authority - which increased by +12.9%, due to the
doubling of Russian shipments in anticipation of new EU tariffs on
to which has been added an increasing share from countries of origin
such as Morocco, while exports, which
account for two-thirds of fertilizer traffic, are
decreased by -8.9% due to the lower incidence of shipments
to Turkey, Italy and various markets in Africa and Latin America. Between
Positive outliers include scrap (+9.2%) and kaolin
(+24.7%), while coal (-44.5%), sand and
gravel (-13.2%), other building materials (-10.9%) and minerals
non-ferrous (-4.1%).
In the liquid bulk sector, the total was
55.9 million tons (-13.5%). Petroleum derivatives, which
represent 62% of this segment, have decreased by -18% to
Cause of the loss of gasoline exports to Africa
as a result of stricter European regulations and
lower imports from the United Kingdom. Only kerosene recorded
strong growth (+77%). Energy gases (propane and butane) are
increased by +12.6%, while naphtha (-25.3%) and
liquefied natural gas (-15.1%). Trafficking in chemicals is
remained stable (+1.9%) largely thanks to biofuels
(+41.7%), net of which the volume of chemical products was
down -4.3% due to a European chemical sector -
explained the Port Authority - which continues to suffer the
pressure from high energy costs, Chinese dumping and
weak demand.
In the period January-September of this year, traffic
cruise was over 392 thousand passengers (-4.9%)
139 cruise ships on board, four fewer than last year
year.
