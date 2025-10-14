New record of quarterly container traffic handled by CMPort's port terminals
New highs recorded both in China and in foreign ports
Hong Kong
October 14, 2025
In the third quarter of 2025, container traffic
handled by the port terminals belonging to the China group
Hong Kong's Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) Merchants have scored the
new all-time record of almost 39.3 million TEUs, with a
An increase of +2.9% over the same period last year. The
new historical peak was generated both by the new record
traffic handled by the group's Chinese terminals which
amounted to over 29.3 million TEUs (+2.8%) both from
new all-time record for containerized traffic handled by
foreign terminals of CMPort which stood at almost ten
million TEUs (+3.2%).
In the first nine months of 2025, the total traffic of
containers amounted to 114.1 million TEUs, with a
growth of +3.8% over the corresponding period of 2024, of which 85.0
million TEUs (+3.6%) handled in Chinese ports and 29.2 million
TEU (+4.4%) in foreign ports.
