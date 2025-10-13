In August, cargo traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado grew by +2.5% thanks to the rise in bulk cargo
Miscellaneous goods down by -14.4%. Spediporto Conference
Genova
October 13, 2025
Last August, traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado
Ligurian was 5.12 million tons, with a
increase of +2.5% over August which was determined
from the increase in bulk volumes that more than offset
the significant drop in miscellaneous goods. In the latter segment,
3.11 million tons were handled, with a decrease of
-14.4% generated both by the reduction of goods in containers, and
amounted to 2.04 million tonnes (-16.7%) with a
handling of containers equal to 250,435 TEUs (-2.0%), both from the
contraction in conventional cargo volumes down to 1.07 million
of tons. The traffic of dry bulk was
215 thousand tons in the commercial sector (+4.2%) and 28 thousand tons
tonnes in the industrial sector (-55.2%). In the bulk sector
1.59 million tons of liquid oils were handled
minerals and other energy products (+64.7%), 51 thousand tons of
vegetable oils and wine (+152.6%) and 46 thousand tons of products
chemists. The global volume of fuel and fuel supplies
was 72 thousand tons (-13.0%).
In addition, in August 2025 the port of Genoa alone, with a total of
of 3.68 million tonnes handled, recorded a
growth of +5.7% thanks to the +16.7% increase in volumes handled
in the Genoa-Sampierdarena basin, amounted to 2.76 million
tons, while in the Genoa basin Pra' was accused
a drop of -17.6% with 919 thousand tons handled. In Savona-Vado
Total traffic was 1.44 million tons
(-4.9%), of which 407 thousand tons handled in the port of Savona
(-13.8%), 454 thousand tons in Vado Ligure (-29.2%) and
581 thousand tons in the Vado roadstead (+44.1%).
Last August, passenger traffic in the two Ligurian ports
decreased by -4.4% following the contraction of -8.4%
in the ferry segment which totaled 651 thousand passengers,
while cruise passengers grew by +7.0% to 261 thousand
unit.
In the first eight months of 2025, the total freight traffic
in the two ports managed by the Port System Authority of the
Western Ligurian Sea was 42.86 million
tons, with a reduction of -0.7% over the same period of
last year, of which 31.87 million tonnes were handled in the
port of Genoa (-2.1%) and 10.99 million tons in the port of Genoa
Savona-Vado (+3.6%). The total figure for miscellaneous goods was
of 27.09 million tonnes (-2.2%), of which 17.93 million tonnes
tons of containerized goods (-0.2%) made with a
container handling of 1,995,282 TEUs (+6.2%) and 9.17
million tonnes of conventional goods (-6.0%). Bulk
commercial sector was 1.60 million tonnes
(-0.1%) and the solid bulk of the industrial one 728 thousand tons
(+36,9%). In the liquid bulk sector, oil traffic
minerals and other energy products was 12.28 million
of tons (+0.1%), that of vegetable oils and wine of 339 thousand
tons (+22.3%) and the traffic of chemical products of 294 thousand
tons (-4.7%). Bunker supplies and on-board supplies have
totalled 519 thousand tonnes (+10.2%). Ferry traffic is
1.93 million passengers (-5.7%) and that of cruises
of 1.53 million passengers (+4.2%).
Meanwhile, next Wednesday at 4.00 p.m., at the
Aliseo Room of the Porto Antico Congress Center in Genoa,
will hold the conference "Think Logistics, Think
Spediporto" organized by the association of freight forwarders
as part of the "Genoa Shipping Week 2025"
with the aim of deepening the themes of the Logistics Zone
Simplified and the Customs Free Zone closed.
The speakers at the conference will be Giampaolo Botta (director
General Spediporto), Maurizio D'Amico (member of the Committee
Address of the Simplified Logistics Zone Port and Inland Port of
Genoa representing the MIT), Jacopo Riccardi (manager
Blue Economy, Energy and Logistics System Development Sector and
Port of the Liguria Region), Cinzia Caviglione (Business Service
General Affairs and Legal Affairs Directorate of the City
Metropolitana), Laura Ghio (manager of the Planning and
Port Work of the Port System Authority of the Sea
Western Liguria), Federico Pepè (Territorial Directorate
Liguria Customs Agency), Massimiliano Giglio (secretary
Assagenti) and Edoardo Allegretti (Spedigiovani).
