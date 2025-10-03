In August, cargo traffic in the port of Ravenna grew by +10.9%

Last August, the traffic of goods in the port of Ravenna was
2.22 million tons, an increase of +10.9%
on August 2024 determined by the +15.3% increase in goods
landed amounted to 1.99 million tonnes, while
Cargo at embarkation fell by -16.2% to 236 thousand tons.
In addition, the overall traffic growth was
produced by the increase in both the volumes of dry bulk that are
amounted to 943 thousand tons (+17.8%) and of bulk cargo
liquid, with oil cargoes totalling 362 thousand
tons (+48.3%) and other liquid cargoes to 182 thousand tons
(+26,4%). Rolling stock traffic recorded a slight increase
by +1.1% rising to 124 thousand tons. On the other hand, the
goods in containers with 156 thousand tons (-14.5%) made with
a handling of containers equal to 14 thousand TEUs (-16.2%) and the
conventional goods totaling 458 thousand tons
(-10,7%). In August, the cruise passengers who arrived in Ravenna were almost
61 thousand (+16.6%).
In the first eight months of 2025, the port of Ravenna
handled a total of 17.91 million tons of cargo, with
an increase of +6.0% over the same period last year,
of which 16.88 million tonnes of liquid bulk (+16.9%), 7.57
million tonnes of dry bulk (+10.9%), 3.92 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo
tonnes of conventional goods (-5.9%), 1.59 million tonnes of
tons of containerized cargo (+4.3%) with a
of containers equal to 144 thousand TEUs (+4.5%) and 1.09 million tons
of rolling stock (-7.5%). In the cruise sector, traffic is
187 thousand passengers (-3.4%).
The Port System Authority of the Central Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale announced that the first estimates indicate for the month
of September 2025 a traffic of over 2.2 million
tons, with an increase of +14.2% over August 2024.