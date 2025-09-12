BigLift Shipping and CY Shipping order two more heavy lift vessels

The Dutch group's BigLift Shipping shipping company
Spliethoff and the South Korean shipping company Chun Yang
Shipping (CY Shipping), which have been collaborating in the
maritime transport of exceptional cargo, will increase to eight
the number of ships in their fleet of ships for the transport of
this type of cargo having announced the order at the shipyard today
Chinese Naval Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co. of two further
newly built "BC" class units that are
will add to the two ordered at the same construction site in April 2024.
Ships of this class, of 25,000 deadweight tons,
they are 180 meters long, 43 meters wide and have a deck of 140 meters for
43 meters offering an area of 6,020 square meters entirely
free for loads.
If the two new ships ordered in China last year will be
taken over in the last quarter of this year and in the second quarter of this year.
quarter, the last two will be delivered in the first quarter of the
quarter of 2028 and in the third quarter of the same year.