The project for the expansion, safety, and extraordinary maintenance of the port of Pozzallo has been presented.

The port of Pozzallo will be expanded, made safe and
subject to extraordinary maintenance as part of a
programme agreement illustrated this morning in the presence of the Authority
of the Port System of the Eastern Sicilian Sea, represented by the
president Francesco Di Sarcina, of the Pozzallese Municipality, led by the
mayor Roberto Ammatuna, and the Port Authority,
represented by Commander Luigi Vincenti.
"The project - explained Di Sarcina - provides for a
important expansion of the same, in particular the construction
of the breakwater arm. An action that will guarantee projects
development of the port of Pozzallo in view of future prospects for the
commercial traffic. Investments for the next few years in the port
of Pozzallo already amount to about 27 million euros".
"With this program agreement - added the mayor
Ammatuna - the project carried out by the Municipality of Pozzallo passes
to the Port System Authority which will take care of it
authorisation from the ministries responsible for EIA
(environmental impact assessment) and for the implementation itself.
This is an important work to obtain both new useful spaces
port activities both a significant coverage and
protection with the aim of avoiding the continuous silting of the
port itself".