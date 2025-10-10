Applications for incentives for rail freight transport are underway

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport announced
the opening from today of the application phase for the
Ferrobonus, the program that supports the intermodal transport of
rail freight, to access the related incentives
to the year 2025-2026, intended for companies and operators in the
intermodal transport that choose more
sustainable and efficient. Multimodal operators (MTOs) will have to
transfer at least 50% of the incentive to end customers, to
ensure benefits along the entire logistics chain.
The complete announcement and forms are available on the website of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, on the page
Dedicated.