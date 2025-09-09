Port of Trieste: EU funding for two new projects

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Orientale has been awarded funding for a value of
of €1.7 million relating to the two new projects
VERKKO, co-funded by the Connecting Europe programme
Facility (CEF), and PRESPORT, supported by Interreg Italy-Croatia. The
The first project is focused on the introduction of innovative solutions
for the management of exceptional transport and
on the optimisation of access procedures to port gates,
with the aim of making the
logistical operations. PRESPORT, on the other hand, represents a package
articulated actions ranging from design and installation
of cold ironing infrastructures, to the replacement of towers
headlight with LED technology; from the design of the enhancement of the
video surveillance, to the adoption of a digital platform for
the circular economy.
With these new resources, the Port Authority reaches ten projects
active Europeans, for a total budget of more than five million
euro.