Marialaura Dell'Abate is the new president of the Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma

The assembly of the Young Shipowners Group of Confitarma
Marialaura Dell'Abate appointed president for the two-year period 2025-2026
who thanked the outgoing president Salvatore d'Amico for the
work carried out and outlined the priorities for the next
two-year period, enhancing the sense of continuity at the service
innovation and renewal. Among the priorities of his
Programme: the strengthening of international relations and the launch of the
of missions abroad, the enhancement and protection of the well-being
of seafarers; and a focus on challenges
of decarbonisation, digitalisation and intelligence
together with the analysis of new geopolitical dynamics
and market that are redefining global shipping.
During the meeting, held on 8 October at the headquarters of
Confitarma in Rome, the new
Board of Directors of the Group: next to the president Marialaura
Dell'Abate, the board will be composed of the vice-presidents
Chiara De Angelis, Andrea Cavo and Lorenzo d'Amico and the councilors
Andrea Poliseno, Giovanni Filippi, Giulia Palazzeschi, Nicolò
Iguera, Alessandro Morace, Benedetta Pacella Grimaldi and Alessandro
Nava. Angela Genovese also joins the Group, testifying to the
continuous renewal and progressive expansion of the
representation of young shipowners.