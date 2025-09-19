In the June-August quarter, FedEx express courier revenues increased by +3.1%
An average of 16.8 million express shipments were handled per day (+3.5%)
Memphis
September 19, 2025
In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, a period that
ended on 31 August, the revenues of the courier
FedEx have increased by +3.1% on the same
period of the previous year, having amounted to 22.2 billion
of which $19.1 billion was generated by express shipments
moved (+4.4%). Operating profit was 1.9
billion (+9.8%) and net income of $824 million (+3.8%).
"The growth in our profits - commented the
FedEx Chairman and CEO, Raj Subramaniam -
highlights the success of our strategic initiatives, as
we are strengthening our network and reducing the cost of services,
further improving our work proposal and
customer experience."
In the period June-August of this year, FedEx moved
on average 16.8 million express shipments per day (+3.5%),
of which over 13.9 million in the United States (+4.7%) and almost 1.1 million
abroad (-3.0%).
