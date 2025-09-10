Orders to South Korea's HJ Shipbuilding for four 8,850 TEU containerships

The South Korean shipbuilding company HJ Shipbuilding &
Construction Co. announced yesterday that it has received orders from the
total value of about 640 billion won (461 million
dollars) for the construction of four 8,850 TEU containerships
designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions thanks to hulls
state-of-the-art and energy-efficient. On ships, which
can be set up to be fed with methanol,
scrubbers will be installed. The company plans to build the
four ships in its Yeongdo shipyard in Busan and
deliver them from 2027.