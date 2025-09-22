Last month, containerized goods in the port of Algeciras decreased by -9.4%

Last month the decline in traffic continued
of goods handled by the port of Algeciras generated
mainly by the reduction of containerized cargo. To
August 2025 the Spanish port of call has moved
8.21 million tons of goods, with a
down -6.3% on August 2024. Containerized goods only
amounted to 4.35 million tonnes (-9.4%), a volume that was
made with a container handling equal to
398,653 TEUs (-0.7%), of which 344,202 TEUs in transit (-3.2%) and 54,451
TEU in import-export (+19.1%). Conventional freight traffic
was 721 thousand tons (+12.7%). Both the
liquid bulk with 2.56 million tonnes (-5.1%) and
dry bulk with 14 thousand tons (-72.5%).
In the first eight months of 2025, global traffic was
of 67.38 million tonnes, with a decrease of -4.9% on the previous year.
same period as last year. In the container segment, the
traffic was 35.51 million tons (-7.2%) with
container handling of 3,117,215 TEUs (-2.6%), of which
2,694,731 TEUs in transit (-2.4%) and 422,484 TEUs in import-export
(-3,8%). Conventional goods increased by +9.0% to 8.56
million tons. Liquid bulk cargo decreased with 18.99 million
of tonnes (-4.0%), while dry bulk cargo grew by
+29.0% to 205 thousand tons.