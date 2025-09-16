Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by -1.3%

Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach
was equal to 902 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents a decrease
-1.3% compared to August 2024 when the record was set
for this month of the year and represents the sixth volume of traffic
highest monthly salary ever. The decline recorded in
August 2025 was contained by the +3.7% increase in
handling of empty containers which amounted to 366 thousand
TEUs, while full containers at disembarkation and embarkation are
decreased by -3.6% and -8.3% respectively, having amounted to
440 thousand TEUs and 96 thousand TEUs.
The Long Beach Port Authority explained that last year
month traffic was stimulated by the continuation of the
of the arrival of goods purchased from retailers during the period in which the
new tariffs announced by Donald Trump had not yet been
Applied. "Changes in trade policies -
observed the CEO of the Port of Long Beach, Mario
Cordero - continue to create uncertainty for both businesses and
consumers. Our Digital Supply Tracking System
Chain Information Highway - Cordero announced - provides that the
our high season period will coincide with that of the
last year as retailers start to stock their
warehouses in view of the winter holidays".
In the first eight months of that year, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 6.59 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +8.3% over the same period in 2024, of which 3.20
million full TEUs at landing (+7.3%), 744 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (-5.4%) and 2.65 million empty TEUs (+14.2%).