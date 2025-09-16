testata inforMARE
16 September 2025 - Year XXIX
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
12:14 GMT+2
PORTS
Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by -1.3%
Empty containers are growing. Drop in full ones
Long Beach
September 16, 2025
Last month, container traffic at the Port of Long Beach was equal to 902 thousand TEUs, a volume that represents a decrease -1.3% compared to August 2024 when the record was set for this month of the year and represents the sixth volume of traffic highest monthly salary ever. The decline recorded in August 2025 was contained by the +3.7% increase in handling of empty containers which amounted to 366 thousand TEUs, while full containers at disembarkation and embarkation are decreased by -3.6% and -8.3% respectively, having amounted to 440 thousand TEUs and 96 thousand TEUs.

The Long Beach Port Authority explained that last year month traffic was stimulated by the continuation of the of the arrival of goods purchased from retailers during the period in which the new tariffs announced by Donald Trump had not yet been Applied. "Changes in trade policies - observed the CEO of the Port of Long Beach, Mario Cordero - continue to create uncertainty for both businesses and consumers. Our Digital Supply Tracking System Chain Information Highway - Cordero announced - provides that the our high season period will coincide with that of the last year as retailers start to stock their warehouses in view of the winter holidays".

In the first eight months of that year, the Californian port of call handled a total of 6.59 million TEUs, with a Progression of +8.3% over the same period in 2024, of which 3.20 million full TEUs at landing (+7.3%), 744 thousand full TEUs at boarding (-5.4%) and 2.65 million empty TEUs (+14.2%).
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
PORTS
Til (MSC Group) to become a shareholder in Turkey's Petkim container port
Baku
Agreement with the Azerbaijani oil group SOCAR
TRUCKING
German and Austrian trailer manufacturers challenge EU regulation to reduce truck environmental impact
Berlin/Brussels
They denounce that its application leads to an increase in traffic volumes and therefore emissions.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The Venice Marghera station has been equipped with a track compliant with European TEN-T standards
Venice
A 740-meter freight track has been opened.
SHIPPING
World Shipping Council introduces Cargo Safety Program to prevent ship fires
Washington
It is based on artificial intelligence and traditional goods inspections
SHIPYARDS
Rheinmetall to enter naval shipbuilding sector by acquiring Naval Vessels Lürssen
Bremen
Lürssen Group to focus on megayacht production
FINANCING
The British government is investing half a billion pounds to reduce shipping emissions.
London
Le Aziende informanoSponsored Article
ITS Costruttori, il corso di alta formazione per entrare nel mondo di Fincantieri
SHIPPING
HMM signs new 10-year contract with Vale for iron ore transport
Seoul
It is worth around $310 million.
PORTS
The Campania Port Authority reaches an agreement with UNIPORT and Assiterminal
Naples
The regional tax - highlights the port authority - risks undermining the competitiveness of ports
PUBLICATIONS
IAPH and WCO publish updated guidelines on cooperation between customs and port authorities
Tokyo/Brussels
Contributed by the World Shipping Council
SHIPPING
ABB and Blykalla collaborate on nuclear marine propulsion
Stockholm
The agreement focuses on small modular fast reactors developed by the Swedish company
Saipem wins new offshore contract worth approximately $1.5 billion in Türkiye
OFFSHORE
Saipem wins new offshore contract worth approximately $1.5 billion in Türkiye
Milan
It is related to the third phase of the Sakarya gas field development project.
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Civitavecchia grew by +5.7%
Civitavecchia
Record for cruise passengers this period
PORTS
Uniport and Assiterminal oppose the additional fees demanded of port operators by the Campania Region.
Rome
Amount between 10% and 25% of the annual state fee
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
The first train from Belgium under the FS Logistix-Lineas agreement has arrived in Segrate.
Milan
Five return connections per week to Antwerp are scheduled
PORTS
Modernization works are underway at the passenger terminal at the port of Igoumenitsa.
Naples
Grimaldi takes delivery of the PCTC "Grand Auckland"
ACCIDENTS
Damage to submarine cables in the Red Sea
Portsmouth
According to the International Cable Protection Committee, the cause could be ship traffic
SHIPYARDS
Dutch company Damen to build 24 naval vessels for British company Serco
Gorinchem/Amsterdam
Green light for a €270 million bridging loan to the shipbuilding company.
PORTS
DP World to build and operate container terminal at Montreal's new Contrecœur port
Dubai/Montreal
It will become operational in 2030
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Expansion work has begun at the Vienna South intermodal terminal.
Vienna
Annual traffic capacity expected to increase by 44%
SHIPPING
In July, ship traffic in the Suez Canal increased by +0.8%
PORTS
In July, freight traffic in the ports of Genoa and Savona-Vado decreased by -3.0%
Genoa
The decline was limited by increased oil traffic in the Vado harbor. Ferry traffic dropped 9.9%.
INSTITUTIONS
Trump nominates Laura DiBella as chair of the Federal Maritime Commission.
Washington
The nomination of Robert Harvey as commissioner of the federal agency has also been forwarded to the Senate.
PORTS
Genoa's new dam: a modification has been approved to allow for completion of work by the end of 2027.
Genoa
Phase A and Phase B works will be carried out rather than sequentially
PORTS
Assiterminal, simplify and standardize dredging procedures to restore the operational competitiveness of ports.
PORTS
Taranto Recommends: The Regasification Plant Would Promote the Port's Revitalization
Taranto
Melucci: a lifeline for the entire port system and for our city's economic growth.
PORTS
Cargo and cruise traffic in eastern Sicily ports is on the rise
Catania
In the container segment, an increase of +27.9% was recorded
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
FS Logistix and Lineas form joint venture to manage the Antwerp Mainhub Terminal
Antwerp
Rail services between Antwerp and Milan expected to increase
ACCIDENTS
Attack on a product tanker in the Red Sea
Southampton
A missile fell near the ship which suffered no damage
SHIPPING
Sea trials have been completed for the new GNV Virgo ro-pax vessel.
Genoa
It will be GNV's first liquefied natural gas ship
Companies inform
Accelleron and Geislinger: An Evolving Technical Collaboration
INDUSTRY
In the first half of the year, Singamas' container sales decreased by -10%.
Hong Kong
The average selling price dropped by -3.8%
COSCO Shipping Holdings Group's revenues fell by -3.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
SHIPPING
COSCO Shipping Holdings Group's revenues fell by -3.4% in the second quarter of 2025.
Shanghai
Sharp decline in economic performance in the trans-Pacific and Asia-Europe markets
For Federlogistica, the bridge over the Strait of Messina will have the miraculous power to gradually eliminate a framework of social injustices.
INFRASTRUCTURE
For Federlogistica, the bridge over the Strait of Messina will have the miraculous power to gradually eliminate a framework of social injustices.
Genoa
Falteri: it can become the artery of an economic and social body that has been underdeveloped to date
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
SBB CFF FFS Cargo's half-year performance was negative.
Bern
The Swiss company announced a drop in volumes in both domestic and transit traffic.
PORTS
COSCO Shipping Ports reports record quarterly revenue
Hong Kong
In the April-June period, net profit was 122.4 million dollars (+32.4%)
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports hit a new record high in July
PORTS
Cargo traffic at Chinese seaports hit a new record high in July
Beijing
Foreign traffic amounted to 427.6 million tonnes (+6.1%)
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. and HD Hyundai Mipo Co. to merge
Seoul
The completion of the operation is expected for next December 1st.
PORTS
Filt Cgil, priority should be given to valorizing AdSP workers rather than assigning positions
Rome
The union denounces the failure to comply with the National Collective Labour Agreement
PORTS
In the second quarter of this year, freight traffic in the port of Venice grew by +4.1%
Venice
There were 228 thousand cruise passengers (+12.8%)
MARITIME SERVICES
COSCO Shipping International's revenues increased by 10.3% in the first half of the year.
Hong Kong
Net profit was HK$494.6 million (+26.0%)
TRADE
G20 nations' merchandise trade showed modest growth in the second quarter
Geneva
The increase in trade in services was more pronounced
South Korea's HD Hyundai announces multibillion-dollar investment program to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
SHIPYARDS
South Korea's HD Hyundai announces multibillion-dollar investment program to revitalize the U.S. shipbuilding industry.
Seongnam
Agreements with the US investment firm Cerberus Capital and the Korea Development Bank
ACCIDENTS
MSC World Europa cruise ship crashes off the coast of Ponza
Rome
The Coast Guard reports that the situation on board, where there are 8,585 people, is calm and under control.
ACCIDENTS
MSC World Europa has resumed autonomous sailing
Rome
Electrical problem solved, the cruise ship is headed for the port of Naples
TRADE
PostEurop warns that from August 29, shipments of goods to the USA could be limited or suspended
Brussels
Last month, Trump eliminated tariff exemptions for low-cost goods.
SHIPPING
Chinese oil company OOIL sees growth in its half-year financial results.
Hong Kong
In the first six months of this year, revenues increased by +5.0%
SHIPPING
Premier Alliance to split Mediterranean Pendulum 2 service next month
Seoul/Singapore/Keelung
PORTS
Investment firm CVC Capital Partners exits Boluda Maritime Terminals and TTI Algeciras
Schiphol
The two terminal companies manage a total of nine Spanish port terminals
ZIM's quarterly economic and operating performance declines
SHIPPING
ZIM's quarterly economic and operating performance declines
Haifa
In the period April-June the average value of freight rates fell by -11.6%
SHIPPING
Interferry's Entry/Exit System risks delaying ferry operations at European ports.
Victoria
The system will come into force on October 12th
COMPANIES
DFDS closes second quarter with a loss
Copenhagen
In the period April-June 2025 the fleet transported 10.6 million linear meters of rolling stock (-0.4%)
SHIPPING
Ammonia and methanol are ready to decarbonize shipping, but some obstacles to their use must be removed.
New record quarterly results for the American cruise group Viking
CRUISES
New record quarterly results for the American cruise group Viking
Los Angeles
The April-June period closed with a net profit of 439.2 million dollars (+182.2%)
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Barcelona grew by 1.8% last month.
Barcelona
202,321 TEUs handled at loading and unloading (+10.4%) and 142,492 TEUs in transit (-8.3%)
In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the Port of Hamburg grew by +4%
PORTS
In the second quarter of 2025, freight traffic in the Port of Hamburg grew by +4%
Hamburg
Sharp increase in transshipment container volumes (+26%)
COMPANIES
Norway's Xeneta has bought Denmark's eeSea
Oslo
Both companies provide data and information for the optimization of containerized maritime transport
PORTS
In the April-June quarter, freight traffic in Tunisian ports decreased by -3.8%
La Goulette
In the first six months of 2025, 13.8 million tonnes were handled (-3.2%)
PORTS
Port of Koper sets new quarterly records for containers and rolling stock
Ljubljana
In the period April-June, 5.6 million tons of goods were moved (-4.1%)
PORTS
Port of Los Angeles hits record monthly container traffic
Los Angeles
Over one million TEUs were handled in July (+8.5%)
Hapag-Lloyd reports second quarter increases of +2.0% in revenues and +12.4% in containers transported by the fleet
SHIPPING
Hapag-Lloyd reports second quarter increases of +2.0% in revenues and +12.4% in containers transported by the fleet
Hamburg
Net profit fell by -39.4%
SHIPPING
Evergreen reports an 18.7% drop in quarterly revenues
Taipei
The April-June period closed with a net profit decrease of -62.9%
SHIPPING
South Korean company HMM's revenues fell by 1.5% in the second quarter.
Seoul
SHIPPING
Trump announces rejection of IMO's shipping decarbonization program
Washington
The proposed framework - it is denounced - is in effect a global carbon tax that affects Americans and is imposed by an irresponsible United Nations organization.
Taiwanese companies Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines reported negative results in the second quarter.
SHIPPING
Taiwanese companies Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines reported negative results in the second quarter.
Keelung/Taipei
In the period April-June, revenues decreased by -26.5% and -8.7% respectively
PORTS
Cruise traffic at Global Ports Holding terminals grew by 6.0% in the second quarter
Istanbul
In the first six months of 2025, an increase of +16.7% was recorded
PORTS
In the period April-June, cargo traffic in Croatian ports decreased by -4.0%
Zagreb
Cruise passengers grow by +5.4%
PORTS
Container traffic at US ports is expected to plummet in the second half of this year.
Washington/Long Beach
In July, the Port of Long Beach handled 944,000 TEUs (+7.0%)
SHIPYARDS
ThyssenKrupp shareholders approve spin-off of ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems
Eat
The company will be listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
WTO: Measured responses have cushioned the impact of tariffs in 2025, but risks remain high for 2026.
TRADE
WTO: Measured responses have cushioned the impact of tariffs in 2025, but risks remain high for 2026.
Geneva
Global trade in goods is expected to grow by 0.9% this year
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Hupac will increase the number of weekly rotations between Busto Arsizio and Basel from five to eight
Noise
Increase in attendance from September 1st
PORTS
From January 1st, new bunkering regulations will apply in the ports of Rotterdam and Antwerp.
Rotterdam
The barges must be equipped with flow meters
PORTS
Container traffic at the Port of Long Beach decreased by 1.3% last month.
Long Beach
Empty containers are increasing. Full ones are decreasing.
PORTS
Assoporti, the Italian ports' cruise offerings presented at the Seatrade Europe fair.
Hamburg
Giampieri: We are leaders in the Mediterranean area and in Europe
MOURNING
Commander Claudio Tomei, USCLAC president from 2012 to 2024, has passed away.
Viareggio
His strong commitment to improving the working conditions of Italian seafarers
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, cargo traffic in Greek ports grew by +1.4%
Piraeus
Passengers down by -1.1%
SHIPYARDS
HD Hyundai Samho Orders Four New Container Ships
Seoul
Order worth approximately 468 million dollars
NEWS
Trieste: Fraudulent bankruptcy in the shipbuilding sector
Trieste
Investigation into a company based in Palermo
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong fell by 7.4% in August.
Hong Kong
In the first eight months of 2025 the decline was -3.8%
PORTS
Container traffic at the port of Singapore continued to decline in August
Singapore
Total volume of goods increased by +1.1%
SHIPPING
BigLift Shipping and CY Shipping order two additional heavy lift vessels
Amsterdam
Order placed at Chinese shipyard Jing Jiang Nanyang Shipbuilding Co.
SAFETY & SECURITY
The Charthage ferry was placed under administrative detention in the port of Genoa
Genoa
A Coast Guard inspection found numerous deficiencies
CRUISES
Disney Cruise Line's largest ship's debut delayed by three months
Lake Buena Vista
Construction delays force the maiden voyage to be postponed until March 10th.
SHIPPING
Shell to supply liquefied biomethane to Hapag-Lloyd containerships
Hamburg
Agreement effective immediately
COMPANIES
Andrea Zoratti has been appointed general manager of Hub Telematica
Genoa
The company is controlled by Assagenti and Spediporto
INDUSTRY
Jotun and Messina sign agreement to improve the environmental and commercial performance of ships.
Genoa
The "Jolly Rosa" vessel will use the Hull Skating Solutions solution
PORTS
PSA Genova Pra' announces the hiring of 25 people dedicated to container handling.
Genoa
Ferrari: International markets have changed profoundly
SHIPPING
CMA CGM will not apply surcharges for new US taxes on Chinese vessels and Chinese services
Marseille
The rates announced by the USTR in April will apply from October 14th.
SHIPYARDS
South Korean HJ Shipbuilding wins orders for four 8,850 TEU containerships
Busan
Orders with a total value of approximately 461 million dollars
MEETINGS
Conference: "Waiting and Delays in Road Transport: Logistics in Check"
Genoa
Organized by Trasportounito, it will be held on September 26th in Genoa
COMPANIES
GNV has inaugurated a new office in Barcelona
Barcelona
The company currently has 52 employees throughout Spain.
PORTS
Port of Trieste: EU funding for two new projects
Trieste
Resources with a total value of 1.7 million euros
NEWS
Filt Cgil, the Flotilla incident is serious. Dockworkers are ready to mobilize.
Rome
Union announces action if aid is not allowed to reach Gaza
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTS
In the first eight months of 2025, container traffic in the port of Gioia Tauro grew by +10.6%
Gioia Tauro
2,912,943 TEUs were handled
PORTS
Stena Line to buy Latvian port operator Terrabalt
Gothenburg
It handles rolling stock, bulk cargo, and general cargo traffic in the port of Liepaja.
CRUISES
Meyer Turku begins construction of Royal Caribbean's fourth "Icon"-class cruise ship
Miami/Turku
It will be delivered in 2027
SAFETY & SECURITY
More than one in ten maritime shipments has shortages
Washington
This is what a report by the World Shipping Council has revealed, highlighting the safety risks
PORTS
Last July, traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +3.8%
Ravenna
In the first seven months of 2025, growth was +5.4%
PORTS
In the first quarter of 2025, freight traffic in Belgian ports fell by -3.2%.
Brussels
Landings down 1.3% and embarkations down 5.4%
NEWS
Product tanker High Fidelity rescues 38 migrants on a drifting dinghy
Rome
Intervention in the south of the island of Crete
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
GES and RINA sign agreement to develop a prototype of a new hydrogen battery
Rovereto/Genoa
PORTS
PSA's second phase of container terminal at Mumbai Port inaugurated
Singapore
Annual traffic capacity will increase to 4.8 million TEUs
MEETINGS
The conference "EU ETS - Perspectives and Opportunities for Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector" will be held in Palermo.
Rome
It will be held on September 18th and 19th
DEFENCE
Fincantieri and PGZ sign an agreement to support the modernization of the Polish Navy
Trieste
The third LSS section for Chantiers de l'Atlantique was launched in Castellammare di Stabia.
PORTS
In the US, funding for wind energy development projects in ports is being cut.
Washington
Resources worth $679 million will be reallocated for port infrastructure upgrades
INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
From January 1st, Kombiverkehr will operate the PKV intermodal terminal in the port of Duisburg.
Frankfurt am Main
It has a traffic capacity of approximately 200 thousand intermodal units per year.
PROGRESS AND TECHNOLOGY
Wallenius Marine and ABB form Overseas joint venture
Stockholm
The aim is to accelerate the launch of the platform of the same name for improving fleet performance.
LOGISTICS
DHL eCommerce has acquired a minority stake in Saudi Arabia's AJEX Logistics Services.
Bonn/Riyadh
The Middle Eastern company has two thousand employees
PORTS
The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has asked the Region to agree on the appointment of Bagalà as president of the Sardinian Port Authority.
Rome
He is currently the extraordinary commissioner of the same body
PORTS
CMPort's port terminals handled record container traffic in the second quarter
Hong Kong
In the first six months of 2025 the total was 78.8 million TEUs (+4.3%)
EDUCATION
Confitarma approves the decree on advanced training for tanker seafarers.
Rome
Applause to the General Command of the Port Authority Corps
PORTS
Quarterly freight traffic in Moroccan ports increases
Tangier/Casablanca
In Tanger Med the growth was +17%
COMPANIES
The board of directors of the Genoa-based Ente Bacini has been renewed.
Genoa
President Alessandro Arvigo and CEO Maurizio Anselmo
INDUSTRY
In the second quarter, sales of dry containers produced by CIMC fell by -33%.
Hong Kong
Reefer boats increase by 57%
SHIPPING
The Grimaldi Group has taken delivery of the Grande Shanghai
Naples
It will be used for the transport of vehicles between East Asia and Northern Europe
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Chinese automaker FAW ships components to Europe by train
Changchun
Transit time reduced to 18 days compared to 45 days for maritime transport
PORTS
The ART urges to verify that the investment plan and the related amortization period are consistent with the duration of the port concessions.
Turin
Opinions regarding the concession extensions requested by the Neapolitan companies So.Te.Co. and Co.Na.Te.Co.
SHIPPING
The assets and fleet of the Spanish Armas Trasmediterránea will be sold to Baleària and DFDS
Las Palmas/Dénia/Copenhagen
Two agreements worth €215 million and €40 million respectively have been signed.
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
Italian State Railways (FS), investing €70 million to install the ERTMS system.
Rome
Work has been completed on 382 Trenitalia trains, while the retrofitting of 60 locomotives from Mercitalia Rail, an FS Logistix company, is underway.
MPC Container Ships' quarterly revenue returns to growth
The second quarter of 2025 was closed with a net profit of 78.1 million dollars (+20.5%)
LOGISTICS
Plans to build two container customs areas north and south of the Suez Canal
Cairo
PORTS
Fourteen of the 48 abandoned shipwrecks in Catania port have been removed.
Catania
The activity will be replicated in the port of Augusta
PORTS
The Regional Administrative Court (TAR) has confirmed the validity of the tender for the new Ravano Terminal in the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
PORTS
DP World's port terminals handled record quarterly container traffic
Dubai
Revenues grew by 22.2% in the first half of 2025
SHIPPING
In the quarter April-June the volume of rolling stock transported by Höegh Autoliners increased by +9.0%
Oslo
Sharp increase (+46.6%) of vehicles from Asia
COMPANIES
South Korea's HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering acquires Vietnam's Doosan Enerbility
Seongnam
It manages an industrial area with its own port facility
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by 6.6% in July
Algeciras
In the first seven months of 2025, a decrease of -2.9% was recorded
PORTS
In July, the port of Valencia handled 488,000 containers (+6.7%)
Valencia
Increase driven by growth in empty containers
PORTS
Salvini has appointed Annalisa Tardino as extraordinary commissioner of the Western Sicilian Sea Port Authority.
Rome/Palermo
The President of the Sicilian Region announces the appeal against the provision
PORTS
The materials dredged in the ports of La Spezia and Carrara will be used for the construction of the new breakwater in Genoa.
Genoa/La Spezia
Agreement between the two Ligurian Port System Authorities
ACCIDENTS
X-Press Feeders denounces authorities' failure to acknowledge responsibility in the X-Press Pearl accident
Singapore
According to the company, the Supreme Court ruling ignores international maritime law
PORTS
Cargo traffic in Russian ports remained stable in July
St. Petersburg
In the first seven months of 2025, loads decreased by -4.6%
PORTS
Container traffic in the port of Hong Kong decreased by -6.5% in July
Hong Kong
A decline of -3.7% was recorded in the first seven months of 2025
PORTS
In July, the Port of Singapore set a new all-time record for monthly container traffic with 3.9 million TEUs.
Singapore
In terms of weight, containerized cargo decreased by -3.6%
PORTS
Compensation to be paid by the Civitavecchia Port Authority in the Fincosit case has been set at €1.5 million.
Civitavecchia
Latrofa: The ruling allows the release of set-aside sums that have frozen the budget for years.
PORTS
Germany's HHLA posts record quarterly revenue
Hamburg
In the second quarter, the group's port terminals handled 3.2 million containers (+7.9%)
PORTS
In the first half of 2025, CK Hutchison's port terminals handled 44 million containers (+4.0%)
Hong Kong
SHIPPING
In the quarter April-June the Wallenius Wilhelmsen fleet transported 14.8 million cubic meters of rolling stock (-0.5%)
Lysaker
Revenues down by -0.7%
PORTS
In the second quarter, Montenegro's ports handled 670 thousand tons of goods (+0.6%)
Podgorica
Volumes with Italy amounted to 154 thousand tons (+53.1%)
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
Conference: "Waiting and Delays in Road Transport: Logistics in Check"
Genoa
Organized by Trasportounito, it will be held on September 26th in Genoa
MEETINGS
The conference "EU ETS - Perspectives and Opportunities for Decarbonization in the Maritime Sector" will be held in Palermo.
Rome
It will be held on September 18th and 19th
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSITERMINAL
Intervento del presidente Tomaso Cognolato
Roma, 19 giugno 2025
››› File
PORTS
With the arrival of the first container ship, the testing of operational procedures at the Rijeka Gateway begins.
The Hague
The first commercial ship is expected on September 12th
PORTS
A proposal to bring the port of Taranto back onto global container routes? Start a discussion table.
Taranto
Meeting on the status of freight traffic
PORTS
Port of Ancona: Tender for demolition of fire-damaged Tubimar warehouses
Ancona
The expected duration of the works is four and a half months
SHIPPING
Merger of the German MACS and Hugo Stinnes, both active in the MPP vessel segment
Hamburg/Rostock
Stinnes headquarters in Rostock to close by December 31
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in Albanian ports grew by +2.9%
Tirana
There were 331 thousand passengers (+13.6%)
CUSTOMS
A.SPE.DO, operationalizing the Smart Terminal to increase the competitiveness of the port of La Spezia.
La Spezia
FINANCING
ING loans to Premuda for over 100 million dollars
Milan
Funds for the management buyout and the purchase of two product tankers
SHIPPING
Sallaum Lines has taken delivery of the first of six Ocean-class dual-fuel PCTCs
Rotterdam
The ship was completed four months ahead of schedule
PORTS
First meeting of the new Management Committee of the Western Ligurian Sea Port Authority
Genoa
Several measures approved, including those for CULMV and CULP staff
PORTS
Euroports to operate a new liquid bulk terminal in the French port of Port-La Nouvelle
Beveren-Kruibeke-Zwijndrecht
It is expected to become operational in 2026
PORTS
In the second quarter, freight traffic in the port of Ravenna increased by +2.6%
Ravenna
Growth of 0.6% was recorded in June. An increase of 4.8% is expected in July.
PUBLICATIONS
OsserMare presents five reports on the marine economy
Rome
They focus on a specific sector supply chain or aspect of it
PORTS
Port of Naples: Road haulage operations resume
Naples
Resolution meeting between institutions, operators and trade associations
PORTS
ICTSI again reports record quarterly financial and operating results
Manila
SHIPPING
Global Ship Lease Reports Record Quarterly Revenue
Athens
In the April-June period, net profit was 95.4 million dollars (+8.4%)
SHIPYARDS
Vard receives new order from North Star for two hybrid SOVs
Trieste
Contract worth between 100 and 200 million euros
SHIPPING
The Panama Shipping Registry will no longer accept the registration of oil tankers and bulk carriers over 15 years old.
Panama
Measure to counter the use of the shadow fleet
SHIPPING
Danaos Corporation reports record quarterly revenue
Athens
The April-June period closed with a net profit of 130.9 million (-7.3%)
FREIGHT TERMINALS
New customs fast corridor between the port of La Spezia and Interporto Padova
Padua
It adds to the other three already active on the same route
PORTS
ICTSI to operate Indonesia's Batu Ampar Container Terminal
Manila
It is located on Batam Island
COMPANIES
Pino Musolino has been appointed CEO of the Alilauro shipping company.
Naples
He replaces the resigning Eliseo Cuccaro
SHIPPING
In the second quarter, DIS' time charter revenues fell by -37.1%.
Luxembourg
Net income was $19.6 million (-70.5%)
