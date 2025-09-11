IAPH and WCO publish an update of the guidelines on cooperation between customs and port authorities

The International Association of Ports and Harbors (IAPH) and the
World Customs Organization (WCO) today published a
Update of the Guidelines on cooperation between authorities
which renews the original 2023 edition and is
was also carried out with contributions from World Shipping
Council (WSC), the organization that represents the main
global container shipping companies. The document
stresses the importance of timely and accurate exchange of data
between the parties and the implementation of one-stop-shop environments at the
to harmonise and simplify the transmission of data
while improving the security and compliance of
data. WSC, in particular, urged the adoption of practices
to tackle the container problem
abandoned and not cleared through customs.