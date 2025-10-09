In the third quarter, containers transported by OOCL ships grew by +0.7%

In the third quarter of this year, it eased
further growth in container freight volumes
transported by the fleet of the Chinese shipping company
Orient Overseas Container Line (OOCL), which is controlled by the
COSCO Shipping Holdings group, and was found to be more
marked trend of reduction in revenues generated by this activity
caused by the significant decrease in the value of freight.
In the period April-June 2025, the container carrier fleet
OOCL transported 1.95 million TEU containers,
with an increase of +0.7% over the same period last year, and
The business generated revenues of $2.26 billion
(-25,9%). In the primary market of maritime services alone
526 thousand TEUs (-4.7%) were transported and the
related revenues amounted to $837.9 million (-33.2%).
On the Asia-Europe routes, the Chinese company's container ships
transported 346 thousand TEUs (-0.3%), with consequent revenues of
$479.7 million (-38.3%). Volumes on routes are growing
transatlantic with 137 thousand TEUs transported (+22.8%), with an increase in
also of revenues amounted to 180.3 million dollars (+25.4%).
On the intra-Asian routes and with Australasa,
938 thousand TEUs were transported (+1.7%) with revenues that amounted to
$766.3 million (-12.9%).
In the first nine months of this year, the volumes transported by the
ships in the fleet amounted to 5.87 million TEUs, with a
growth of +4.7% over the same period in 2024, and activity
produced total revenues of $6.70 billion (-8.3%).