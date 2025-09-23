Maersk announces that it will not apply surcharges for the new US tariffs on Chinese ships

Danish container shipping company Maersk Line
announced today that no changes will be made to its
scheduled services and will not be applied as a result of
of the gradual introduction in the USA, starting from the next 14
new tariffs charged to ships owned and
Chinese construction calling at U.S. ports
(
of 10
and 18
April 2025).
In a communication to customers, Maersk assured that it will not
no surcharge will be applied and that there are no
changes to rotations in American ports or to the
service in progress.