Container traffic in the Port of Los Angeles was stable in August

Last month, container traffic in the port of Los Angeles
Angeles remained stable having been equal to 958 thousand TEUs,
with a slight decrease of -0.2% on August 2024. The suns
full containers for export were up by
+4.6% having amounted to 127 thousand TEUs. Both full containers are down
with 504 thousand TEUs (-1.0%) and empty containers with
326 thousand TEUs (-0.9%).
Commenting on these figures, the executive director of the Port of
Los Angeles, Gene Seroka, has highlighted that in the last few months of
July August The Californian port handled almost two million
of containers which, he stressed, "is the best
for any port in the Western Hemisphere. Dealers
and producers - he explained - have continued to procure goods
in advance and to anticipate holiday demand
and to protect themselves against any changes in the
commercial policies". Seroka believes that the volumes of
traffic through the Port of Los Angeles will decrease in the
remaining in 2025 is "because a large part of the goods
intended for the end-of-year holidays are already
arrived" and because "economic signals such as the
slowing employment growth and the continued
inflation are making both the
importers than consumers".
In the first eight months of 2025, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 6.93 million TEUs, with an increase in
by +4.6% over the same period last year, of which 3.60
million full TEUs at landing (+3.4%), 970 thousand full TEUs
at boarding (-5.1%) and 2.37 million empty TEUs (+11.1%).